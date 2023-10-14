2023 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mandalika - Practice (3) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
14 Oct 2023
Aron Canet, Moto2, Indonesian MotoGP, 13 October

Practice (3) results from the 2023 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mandalika.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 33.847s
2Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 33.942s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.970s
4Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 34.279s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.317s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.342s
7Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.371s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.373s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.377s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 34.434s
11Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.463s
12Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.484s
13Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.564s
14Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.575s
15Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.582s
16Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.587s
17Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.608s
18Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.740s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.761s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.902s
21Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.920s
22Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.985s
23Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.009s
24Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.072s
25Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.138s
26Lorenzo BaldassarriITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 35.221s
27Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.314s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.490s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.651s
30Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 35.942s

 

 