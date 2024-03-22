Moto2 Portugal: Hasil Latihan Jumat dari Sirkuit Portimao

Hasil latihan Jumat untuk Moto2 Portugal, putaran kedua musim 2024 di Sirkuit Portimao.

Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Alonso Lopez menutup hari Jumat dari akhir pekan Moto2 Portugal di puncak timesheets saat kondisi trek membaik pada sore hari.

Lopez - pembalap Beta Tools SpeedUp - mencatatkan laptime 1 menit 42,362 detik, unggul 0,013 detik dari Aron Canet di posisi kedua.

Joe Roberts mengungguli pemimpin sesi pagi Manuel Gonzales di posisi keempat, dengan Marcos Ramirez melengkapi lima besar.

Pembalap Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji memperbaiki catatan waktunya pada sesi Jumat sore, namun debutan Moto2 itu harus memulai kualifikasi hari Sabtu dari babak Q1.

Moto2 Portugal - Portimao - Hasil Free Practice 2

PosPembalapNATTimMotorLaptime
1Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.362s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.375s
3Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.545s
4Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.559s
5Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.643s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.852s
7Jake DixonGBRCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 42.859s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.904s
9Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.921s
10Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 43.008s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 43.133s
12Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 43.191s
13Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 43.214s
14Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.241s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.303s
16Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.457s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 43.469s
18Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.485s
19Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 43.660s
20Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.695s
21Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.758s
22Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.794s
23Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 44.298s
24Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 44.499s
25Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.539s
26Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 44.677s
27Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)1m 44.789s
28Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 44.871s
29Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)1m 47.036s

Manuel Gonzales memimpin sesi latihan bebas pertama Moto2 Portugal di Sirkuit Portimao yang basah dan berdebu.

Moto2 Portugal - Portimao - Hasil Free Practice 1

PosPembalapNATTimMotorLaptime
1Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.900s
2Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 45.488s
3Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 45.598s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 45.759s
5Jake DixonGBRCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 45.850s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.961s
7Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 46.335s
8Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 46.689s
9Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 46.776s
10Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 46.874s
11Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 46.916s
12Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 46.979s
13Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 46.980s
14Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 47.182s
15Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 47.191s
16Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 47.409s
17Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 47.422s
18Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 47.502s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 47.539s
20Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 48.242s
21Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 48.347s
22Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 48.981s
23Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 49.228s
24Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 49.420s
25Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 49.841s
26Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 50.598s
27Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.845s
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)1m 52.476s
29Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)1m 53.924s

