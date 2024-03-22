Moto2 Portugal: Hasil Latihan Jumat dari Sirkuit Portimao
Hasil latihan Jumat untuk Moto2 Portugal, putaran kedua musim 2024 di Sirkuit Portimao.
Alonso Lopez menutup hari Jumat dari akhir pekan Moto2 Portugal di puncak timesheets saat kondisi trek membaik pada sore hari.
Lopez - pembalap Beta Tools SpeedUp - mencatatkan laptime 1 menit 42,362 detik, unggul 0,013 detik dari Aron Canet di posisi kedua.
Joe Roberts mengungguli pemimpin sesi pagi Manuel Gonzales di posisi keempat, dengan Marcos Ramirez melengkapi lima besar.
Pembalap Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji memperbaiki catatan waktunya pada sesi Jumat sore, namun debutan Moto2 itu harus memulai kualifikasi hari Sabtu dari babak Q1.
Moto2 Portugal - Portimao - Hasil Free Practice 2
|Pos
|Pembalap
|NAT
|Tim
|Motor
|Laptime
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.362s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.375s
|3
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.545s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.559s
|5
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.643s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.852s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.859s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.904s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.921s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.008s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.133s
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.191s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.214s
|14
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.241s
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.303s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.457s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.469s
|18
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.485s
|19
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.660s
|20
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.695s
|21
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.758s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.794s
|23
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.298s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.499s
|25
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.539s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.677s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.789s
|28
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.871s
|29
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|1m 47.036s
Manuel Gonzales memimpin sesi latihan bebas pertama Moto2 Portugal di Sirkuit Portimao yang basah dan berdebu.
Moto2 Portugal - Portimao - Hasil Free Practice 1
|Pos
|Pembalap
|NAT
|Tim
|Motor
|Laptime
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.900s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.488s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 45.598s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.759s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.850s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.961s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.335s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 46.689s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.776s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 46.874s
|11
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.916s
|12
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.979s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 46.980s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.182s
|15
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.191s
|16
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.409s
|17
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.422s
|18
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.502s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.539s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.242s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.347s
|22
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.981s
|23
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.228s
|24
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.420s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.841s
|26
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.598s
|27
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.845s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|1m 52.476s
|29
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|1m 53.924s