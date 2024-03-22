2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the 2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
2024 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.900s
2Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 45.488s
3Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 45.598s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 45.759s
5Jake DixonGBRCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 45.850s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.961s
7Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 46.335s
8Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 46.689s
9Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 46.776s
10Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 46.874s
11Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 46.916s
12Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 46.979s
13Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 46.980s
14Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 47.182s
15Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 47.191s
16Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 47.409s
17Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 47.422s
18Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 47.502s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 47.539s
20Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 48.242s
21Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 48.347s
22Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 48.981s
23Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 49.228s
24Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 49.420s
25Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 49.841s
26Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 50.598s
27Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.845s
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)1m 52.476s
29Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)1m 53.924s

A damp and dirty track for opening Moto2 practice.
 

 

