2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.
|2024 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.900s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.488s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 45.598s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.759s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.850s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.961s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.335s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 46.689s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.776s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 46.874s
|11
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.916s
|12
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.979s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 46.980s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.182s
|15
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.191s
|16
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.409s
|17
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.422s
|18
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.502s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.539s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.242s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.347s
|22
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.981s
|23
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.228s
|24
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.420s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.841s
|26
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.598s
|27
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.845s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|1m 52.476s
|29
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|1m 53.924s
A damp and dirty track for opening Moto2 practice.