2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Practice (3) Results

Practice (3) results from the 2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
2024 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 41.716s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 41.831s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.883s
4Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.923s
5Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.101s
6Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 42.134s
7Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.261s
8Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.304s
9Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.336s
10Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.376s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 42.395s
12Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.407s
13Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.433s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 42.478s
15Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.509s
16Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 42.533s
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.673s
18Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 42.677s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 42.762s
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.767s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 42.894s
22Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 43.001s
23Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 43.053s
24Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 43.141s
25Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.554s
26Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)1m 43.639s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 44.077s

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
54 mins ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
MotoGP
News
55 mins ago
Enea Bastianini claims pole as Marc Marquez and Brad Binder crash
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
History repeating itself as Lewis Hamilton’s ‘spikes’ of hope for Merc ‘disappear’
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
MotoGP
1 hour ago
Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: Qualifying and sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Front-row starter Carlos Sainz still in “a lot of discomfort” after surgery
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Moto2
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Practice (3) Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Alex Albon wants to payback "true gentleman” Logan Sargeant with points
Alex Albon is using teammate Logan Sargeant's chassis
Alex Albon is using teammate Logan Sargeant's chassis