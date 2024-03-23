2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.
|2024 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.716s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.831s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.883s
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.923s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.101s
|6
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.134s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.261s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.304s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.336s
|10
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.376s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.395s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.407s
|13
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.433s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.478s
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.509s
|16
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.533s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.673s
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.677s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.762s
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.767s
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.894s
|22
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.001s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.053s
|24
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.141s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.554s
|26
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.639s
|27
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.077s