2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.
|2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.514s
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.648s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.713s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.929s
|5
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.031s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.070s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.143s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.159s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.174s
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.180s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.188s
|12
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.188s
|13
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.191s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.241s
|15
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.320s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.363s
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.436s
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.508s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.531s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.676s
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.710s
|22
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.109s
|23
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.272s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.518s
|25
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.626s
|26
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.852s
|27
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.068s