2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 41.514s
2Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.648s
3Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 41.713s
4Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.929s
5Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.031s
6Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.070s
7Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 42.143s
8Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 42.159s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.174s
10Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 42.180s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.188s
12Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.188s
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 42.191s
14Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.241s
15Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.320s
16Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.363s
17Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.436s
18Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 42.508s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.531s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 42.676s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 42.710s
22Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 43.109s
23Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 43.272s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)1m 43.518s
25Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 43.626s
26Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.852s
27Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 44.068s

 

