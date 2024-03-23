2024 Portuguese Moto2: Gonzalez continues Portimao dominance with another lap record

Manuel Gonzalez had already shown his speed around the Algarve track but had more in the tank, lowering the lap record again in qualifying for round two of the Moto2 championship.

The QJMotor Gresini rider had topped the opening session and started Saturday looking at ease in P2, setting a new then lap record (1m 41. 716s) to move into qualifying fastest.

As the competitionbegan to heat up, the #18 had a fight on for the top slot of the grid with Fermin Aldeguer moving ahead with a well timed run.

Gonzalez had time to respond, with his tyre management key. The third lap out of the pits on his Kalex saw his Pirelli tyres at their best, leaving him able to find extra time for a new record lap of 1m 46.579s to seal pole position, the first of his world championship career.

With his Ducati contract picking up all the headlines, Aldeguer had not gotten off to the strongest of starts in Portugal, but had rallied by qualifying, with his lap strong enough to hold firm in second despite a flurry of fast late runs, finishing a final 0.059s behind Gonzalez for Beta Tools Speed Up on the Boscoscuro.

Aron Canet had claimed pole at the first round in Qatar and is back on the front row for the first of the European races. the Fantic Racing rider too hit the top of the timesheets late in the session, but was pushed back to third.

Alonso Lopez completed another strong day for the Speed Up team, always fighting back to stay near the top, the Spaniard will line up fourth for the race on Sunday.

Joe Roberts was back at the scene of his only race win and back with American Racing for the season. The last run from the American elevated him from 16th to fifth, which he held on to as his rivals for position crossed the line after him.

Albert Arenas brought the second Gresini bike around in the sixth best time, completing a strong showing for the team.

Ai Ogura left it late to climb from 18th to fifth, but was shuffled back slightly to finish the session seventh for MT Helmets - MSI.

It was a similar tale for both Sergio Garcia and Somkiat Chantra. The Spaniard - a podium finisher at the last round - left it late to move up to eighth for MT Helmets on the Boscoscuro. Similarly, Chantra had work to do after moving on from Q1. The Thai rider claimed ninth at the very end of the session for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Jeremy Alcoba had his last lap cancelled for exceeding track limits, but had already done enoth for a top ten start for the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team.

Celestino Vietti survived a huge early wobble but was cautious, leaving him down in 14th.

Diogo Moreira was the best of the Moto2 rookies. Earning an automatic Q2 place, the Brazilian Italtrans rider went on to set the 17th best time.

Q1 - Upset van den Goorbergh fails to progress

It was a fine late performance from Somkiat Chantra which saw him progress to Q2, with Ai Ogura, Diogo Moreira and Senna Agius also making the cut.

Early session leader Zonta van den Goorbergh was the rider just missing out and cut an angry figure in the pits, attempting to storm over to Izan Guevara’s garage after the pair gesticulated and argued all the way back into the pits.

The frustrated Netherlands rider will line up 19th after finishing the session fifth for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.

The #84 finished just ahead of a string of Moto2 rookies as they get to grips with their move up into the class with Ayumu Sasaki seventh in Q1, Jaume Masia ninth and Denis Oncu off the pace in eleventh(25th).

Injuries and Replacements - Dixon Out Again

After being passed fit at the circuit, Jake Dixon took to the track and gave a strong showing to place in the top ten, in seventh overnight. The Aspar rider had missed Qatar after his FP3 highside saw him taken to hospital, where the Brit had an extended stay to monitor his health and progress.

In the Algarve, Dixon was reported to be suffering from leg pain, only able to dismount comfortably from his bike on one side, as well as a headache, post concussion symptoms returning and lower back pain. With the support of his team, the #96 withdrew from the race weekend, allowing more recovery time before the next round in Texas.

Xavi Artigas also began the weekend but withdrew with a returning arm pump issue.

Similarly, Filip Salac is not available for the weekend after having more surgery to attempt to fix his arm pump issues, which returned in Qatar.