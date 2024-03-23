Portuguese MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV today

More ways than usual to watch MotoGP this weekend...

Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira

The Portuguese MotoGP this weekend will be broadcast on ITV in the UK.

The second round of the 2024 season will also be shown in its usual home of TNT Sports.

But being broadcast additionally on ITV means that viewers in the UK can watch the action in Portimao on free-to-air television.

The ITV timings for the Portuguese MotoGP are:

  • Saturday March 23
    ITV3 at 2.30pm - Portuguese MotoGP sprint race

  • Sunday March 24
    ITV4 at 10am - Moto3 race, Moto2 race, and MotoGP race

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia remains the man to beat in MotoGP, after he claimed victory at the season-opening round in Qatar.

But hot on his heels is Jorge Martin, the Pramac rider who uses the same machinery, and who won the first sprint race of the season.

Intrigue continues around Marc Marquez ahead of his second round riding a Ducati. Will he find the feeling and the set-up to return to his glorious best?

Others, such as Marco Bezzecchi, have found the earliest laps of the season pretty tough going on their new bikes.

Honda and Yamaha endured a difficult start to 2024 in Qatar and, with a glum feeling surrounding the Japanese manufacturers, will be hoping that they can find a ray of light in Portugal.

Last year, the Portuguese MotoGP was won by Bagnaia, with Bezzecchi and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales completing the podium.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
5 mins ago
2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Moto2
Results
9 mins ago
2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Practice (3) Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
24 mins ago
Alex Albon wants to payback "true gentleman” Logan Sargeant with points
Alex Albon is using teammate Logan Sargeant's chassis
Alex Albon is using teammate Logan Sargeant's chassis
Moto3
Results
46 mins ago
2024 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, Portimao - Practice (3) Results
Joel Kelso, Moto3, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Joel Kelso, Moto3, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo’s worrying ‘all I had’ admission after nightmare qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo struggled in qualifying in Australia
Daniel Ricciardo struggled in qualifying in Australia

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Portuguese MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV today
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
How to watch NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas qualifying today: Live stream here
GettyImages-2092374746-1.jpg
GettyImages-2092374746-1.jpg
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
How to watch the Portuguese MotoGP qualifying and sprint race today: Live stream here
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
IndyCar
News
1 hour ago
How to watch IndyCar $1m Challenge qualifying today: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar