How to watch the Portuguese MotoGP today: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2024 Portuguese MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March

This is how to watch the Portuguese MotoGP on March 24, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Portuguese MotoGP start times below.

Francesco Bagnaia won the season-opening Qatar MotoGP and will have rivals gunning for him in Portimao, at the second round of the 2024 season.

Pramac's Jorge Martin must solve his chattering issue with the GP24 to continue taking the fight to Bagnaia, although he did win the Qatar sprint.

Marc Marquez is still getting to grips with his GP23 but the hype around his true potential is steadily building.

Pedro Acosta stole the show on his premier class debut in Qatar until tyre wear ruined his race. How will the brilliant teenager fare second time around?

HOW TO WATCH PORTUGUESE MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Portuguese MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Portuguese MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH PORTUGUESE MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Portuguese MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 PORTUGUESE MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Portuguese MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

PORTUGUESE MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Sunday March 24
2pm - Portuguese MotoGP

HOW TO WATCH 2024 PORTUGUESE MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Portuguese MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Portuguese MotoGP.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
39 mins ago
Christian Horner confirms cause of Max Verstappen’s DNF and reveals Sergio Perez damage
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
Starting grid for the Portuguese MotoGP: How today's race will begin
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Portuguese MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV today
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
How to watch the Portuguese MotoGP today: Live stream here
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
How to watch NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas today: Live stream here
GettyImages-2092374746-1.jpg
GettyImages-2092374746-1.jpg

Latest News

IndyCar
News
1 hour ago
How to watch IndyCar $1m Challenge today: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar
F1
Results
1 hour ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Australian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso and George Russell under investigation for last-lap crash
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen’s DNF dominates F1 cooldown room chat in Australia
1st place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, 2nd place Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and 3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren.
1st place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, 2nd place Charles Leclerc (MON)…