Marc Marquez told to “forget psychological disadvantage” of his year-old Ducati

Marc Marquez has been urged by Jorge Lorenzo to ignore the fact that he is riding a year-old version of the Ducati.

The eight-time world champion’s first MotoGP season since quitting Honda is on a GP23, with the Gresini satellite team.

He is adjusting to the bike that Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin used to contest last year’s MotoGP title.

But the factory Ducati and Pramac riders now benefit from the upgraded GP24 bike.

Sometimes the beneficiaries of the newer bike can take time to become accustomed to it, but Bagnaia and Martin are already the names to beat.

Lorenzo insisted that Marquez does not have an advantage by riding the GP23, telling Mundo Deportivo: “No. I am sure that, if he had the choice, he would choose [the 2024 bike].

“But he will not be able to change that.

“He has to forget about that disadvantage on a psychological level and, with what he has, be the best Ducati rider riding the 2023.

“If so, he will be able to surprise those who ride the 2024.”

Last year, the Ducati riders on the year-old machinery made a faster start to the season than the riders on the developed bike.

Lorenzo commented: “It depends on the year.

“There are years in which there is a big step between the old bike and the new one, but there are others in which the new one is worse.

“It has happened in the past, but I don't think it will be the case for Ducati this year.

“Precisely, this season is one in which the new bike is clearly better than the old one and that is not good for Marc.

“I don't think the difference is insurmountable, but with the 2024 Marquez would go a little faster.

“Unfortunately, for him, he has arrived at Ducati in a year in which it seems that the new one is clearly better than the old one.”

Lorenzo added about Marquez's choice to change manufacturers: "I think he has made the best decision at a sporting level, although he had a very important contract with Honda.

"Knowing that he is 30 years old and that with each passing year he gets closer to retirement, it is not pleasant for a winning rider to see himself out of even the top-5 in many races and without the possibility of fighting for the title.

"He is one of the best riders in history and the only one I have seen who, practically, is not afraid of falling or getting hurt.

"He still has excessive ambition. Of course, it has been changing. Now we see a more thoughtful and prudent Marquez.

"It is likely that, due to the significant injury he had to his arm, we will not see the same Marc again, but he will probably see better in the future.

"We can see a Marquez who has not lost much speed and with the impetus that has benefited him many times throughout his career; a Marc making fewer mistakes and suffering fewer falls, while being more constant and regular to fight for championships."

Two-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo spent two ill-fated years with Ducati after his defining period with Yamaha.

In 2017 and 2018, the Desmosedici project was only falling short of delivering the championship because Marquez was in his pomp with Honda.

Bagnaia delivered Ducati's first premier class title in 15 years in 2022 and the Italian manufacturer has been on top of the sport ever since, even convincing Marquez to end his legendary association with Honda this year.