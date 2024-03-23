2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results

Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'37.706s 5/7 343k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.082s 7/7 342k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.106s 6/8 344k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.216s 8/8 344k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.326s 3/8 344k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.366s 7/8 342k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.432s 3/4 340k 8 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.441s 4/4 344k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.616s 7/8 342k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.706s 5/6 343k 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.796s 6/7 339k 12 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) No Time - - Qualifying 1: 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'38.279s 6/7 342k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'38.309s 5/6 340k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'38.385s 5/7 341k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 1'38.448s 6/8 341k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'38.454s 7/8 338k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'38.934s 6/7 338k 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'39.004s 3/8 340k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'39.025s 6/8 335k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'39.058s 7/7 336k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'39.451s 7/7 340k

*Rookie.

Official Portimao MotoGP records

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 37.226s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.872s (2023)

Enea Bastianini claims his first pole position as a factory Ducati rider at the 2024 Portimao MotoGP and will be joined on the front row by Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Pramac's Jorge Martin.

Martin had lost a flying lap after exceeding track limits on the exit of the final corner on his first run. The title runner-up made amends during his second run but couldn’t contain Friday leader Bastianini.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will start at the head of row two in fourth, with Jack Miller the top KTM in fifth and Marco Bezzecchi the only rider to use the hard front tyre on his way to a competitive sixth for VR46 Ducati.

The 2023 pole qualifier Marc Marquez - fast all weekend and chasing his first front row for Gresini - suffered a nightmare start to qualifying when he lost the front on the out-lap as he peeled into the ultra-fast final corner at just under 200km/h.

The eight-time world champion sprang to his feet without harm, but his number one bike and one set of new tyres were out of action. Marquez returned for the final run to salvage eighth place, just behind rookie Pedro Acosta.

Marquez wasn’t the only rider on the ground early on with Brad Binder falling from his Red Bull KTM, at a much slower speed. Binder was left in tenth.

Yamaha had surprised with both its riders directly through to Qualifying 2 on Friday afternoon. Fabio Quartararo went on to claim ninth on the grid and team-mate Alex Rins eleventh.

Alex Marquez and Acosta topped the Qualifying 1 session to reach Q2 while Aleix Espargaro, Fabio di Giannantonio and home hero Miguel Oliveira missed out.

Alex Marquez wasn’t credited with a flying lap in Q2.

After challenging the Yamahas in Qatar, all four Hondas will start at the back of the grid in this weekend’s races, starting with the Saturday afternoon Sprint.