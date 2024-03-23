2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'38.720s 11/13 344k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.295s 11/14 343k 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.488s 11/13 341k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.536s 11/13 342k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.681s 9/11 338k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.724s 14/14 345k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.730s 9/13 346k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.763s 3/13 342k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.790s 7/14 341k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.803s 9/13 346k 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.817s 4/15 342k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.823s 10/11 340k 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.888s 5/14 338k 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.894s 9/13 342k 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.895s 9/11 341k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.972s 4/14 342k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.096s 4/13 342k 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.152s 13/14 338k 19 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.202s 4/14 345k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.363s 5/14 342k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.524s 9/13 339k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.774s 5/12 342k

*Rookie.

Official Portimao MotoGP records

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 37.226s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.872s (2023)

Maverick Vinales leads rookie Pedro Acosta in final practice for the 2024 Portimao MotoGP.

Aleix Espargaro, who will join Acosta in Qualifying 1, made it a pair of RS-GPs in the top three, with Raul Fernandez fifth for Trackhouse on the 2023 machine.

Marc Marquez, fastest in FP1 and third on Friday afternoon, again featured on the top of the timesheets this morning on his way to fourth for Gresini Ducati.

Acosta held P1 until Vinales posted the first 1m 38s lap of the day (on soft tyres front and rear) in the final minutes.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was seventh with factory Ducati team-mate and Friday leader Enea Bastianini 16th.

Jack Miller, second on Friday, joined team-mate Brad Binder in running the latest rear seat and front wheel aero on both of his RC16s this morning.

The Australian appeared to shed some bodywork on track and, having joined Aleix Espargaro in trying the hard front tyre, finished just 19th.

The Repsol Hondas of Joan Mir and Luca Marini were at the bottom of the timesheets.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday practice, including Acosta, Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira will now take place.