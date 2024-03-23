2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 2 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'38.720s
|11/13
|344k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.295s
|11/14
|343k
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.488s
|11/13
|341k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.536s
|11/13
|342k
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.681s
|9/11
|338k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.724s
|14/14
|345k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.730s
|9/13
|346k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.763s
|3/13
|342k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.790s
|7/14
|341k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.803s
|9/13
|346k
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.817s
|4/15
|342k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.823s
|10/11
|340k
|13
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.888s
|5/14
|338k
|14
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.894s
|9/13
|342k
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.895s
|9/11
|341k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.972s
|4/14
|342k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.096s
|4/13
|342k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.152s
|13/14
|338k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.202s
|4/14
|345k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.363s
|5/14
|342k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.524s
|9/13
|339k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.774s
|5/12
|342k
*Rookie.
Official Portimao MotoGP records
Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 37.226s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.872s (2023)
Maverick Vinales leads rookie Pedro Acosta in final practice for the 2024 Portimao MotoGP.
Aleix Espargaro, who will join Acosta in Qualifying 1, made it a pair of RS-GPs in the top three, with Raul Fernandez fifth for Trackhouse on the 2023 machine.
Marc Marquez, fastest in FP1 and third on Friday afternoon, again featured on the top of the timesheets this morning on his way to fourth for Gresini Ducati.
Acosta held P1 until Vinales posted the first 1m 38s lap of the day (on soft tyres front and rear) in the final minutes.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was seventh with factory Ducati team-mate and Friday leader Enea Bastianini 16th.
Jack Miller, second on Friday, joined team-mate Brad Binder in running the latest rear seat and front wheel aero on both of his RC16s this morning.
The Australian appeared to shed some bodywork on track and, having joined Aleix Espargaro in trying the hard front tyre, finished just 19th.
The Repsol Hondas of Joan Mir and Luca Marini were at the bottom of the timesheets.
Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday practice, including Acosta, Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira will now take place.