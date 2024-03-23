2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 2 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'38.720s11/13344k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.295s11/14343k
3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.488s11/13341k
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.536s11/13342k
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.681s9/11338k
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.724s14/14345k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.730s9/13346k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.763s3/13342k
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.790s7/14341k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.803s9/13346k
11Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.817s4/15342k
12Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.823s10/11340k
13Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.888s5/14338k
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.894s9/13342k
15Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.895s9/11341k
16Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.972s4/14342k
17Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.096s4/13342k
18Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.152s13/14338k
19Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.202s4/14345k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.363s5/14342k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.524s9/13339k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.774s5/12342k

*Rookie.

Official Portimao MotoGP records 
Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 37.226s (2023) 
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.872s (2023) 

Maverick Vinales leads rookie Pedro Acosta in final practice for the 2024 Portimao MotoGP.

Aleix Espargaro, who will join Acosta in Qualifying 1, made it a pair of RS-GPs in the top three, with Raul Fernandez fifth for Trackhouse on the 2023 machine.

Marc Marquez, fastest in FP1 and third on Friday afternoon, again featured on the top of the timesheets this morning on his way to fourth for Gresini Ducati.

Acosta held  P1 until Vinales posted the first 1m 38s lap of the day (on soft tyres front and rear) in the final minutes.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was seventh with factory Ducati team-mate and Friday leader Enea Bastianini 16th.

Jack Miller, second on Friday, joined team-mate Brad Binder in running the latest rear seat and front wheel aero on both of his RC16s this morning.

The Australian appeared to shed some bodywork on track and, having joined Aleix Espargaro in trying the hard front tyre, finished just 19th.

The Repsol Hondas of Joan Mir and Luca Marini were at the bottom of the timesheets.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday practice, including Acosta, Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira will now take place.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
54 mins ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
MotoGP
News
55 mins ago
Enea Bastianini claims pole as Marc Marquez and Brad Binder crash
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
History repeating itself as Lewis Hamilton’s ‘spikes’ of hope for Merc ‘disappear’
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
MotoGP
1 hour ago
Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: Qualifying and sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Front-row starter Carlos Sainz still in “a lot of discomfort” after surgery
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Moto2
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Practice (3) Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Alex Albon wants to payback "true gentleman” Logan Sargeant with points
Alex Albon is using teammate Logan Sargeant's chassis
Alex Albon is using teammate Logan Sargeant's chassis