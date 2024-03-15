Filip Salac undergoes successful arm pump surgery

Filip Salac has successfully undergone arm pump surgery after struggling in the season-opener.

Filip Salac, Moto2 race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
An issue that plagued Salac during pre-season testing, the Czech rider encountered arm pump issues again at the Qatar Moto2 round.

Salac, who made the switch to Marc VDS racing for 2024, has a bike at his disposal that is used to fighting for wins in the intermediate class. 

Salac already underwent surgery on his arm pump issue last December after struggling with the same issue during the final rounds of 2023.

But the problem failed to go away and the 22-year-old has now been ruled out of round two in Portimao.

“I had an operation during the winter to try and solve my arm pump problems but unfortunately once I started riding again in pre-season the issue returned,” said Salac.

“The pain and discomfort made it very difficult for me to ride over longer distances at round one in Qatar.

“I had a long discussion with the medical team in Barcelona and it seems the problem was not fixed, and the best solution was to have a second operation.

“The operation has gone very well and I’m feeling fine although I’m extremely sad and disappointed to know I will not be able to race in Portimao.

“I am sorry to the team and to our great sponsors and thank everybody for their understanding and support as they have made it clear from the beginning that my well-being is the main priority for them.

“I will now work hard to recover quickly so I can get back on track and perform at my highest level as soon as possible.”

