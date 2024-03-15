The Ducati stance on Marc Marquez’s 2025 factory hopes after Qatar debut

Ducati admit that Marc Marquez is in the mix for a 2025 factory seat.

Marquez swapped Repsol Honda for Gresini Ducati to ride a GP23 this season, and made intriguing progress on his race debut at last weekend’s Qatar MotoGP.

The addition of Marquez to the Ducati clan has raised the question of who will be Francesco Bagnaia’s teammate in red next year.

“Surely Marquez can also enter the fight to be Pecco's teammate,” Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi said to AS.

“But we're in no hurry. I don't know when that decision will be made.

“Marquez is a great champion.”

Current incumbent Enea Bastianini and Pramac’s Jorge Martin - considered to be the two riders in contention - will both see their current contracts expire at the end of this year.

It means Ducati can make a fresh decision to pair with Bagnaia, who has been signed to a longer-term contract.

Opting for Marquez would mean a step up to the most developed version of the Desmosedici, which is currently the best bike in MotoGP, giving him the perfect ammunition to add to his legacy.

A P4 finish in Qatar by Marquez impressed his Ducati bosses.

“Smart,” Tardozzi reacted.

“He has done what he had to do.

“Marc will reach the positions where the races are played. He is a rider who will win races and possibly be able to fight for the championship.”

But there is little doubt that Bagnaia remains Ducati’s - and MotoGP’s - top rider after winning the Qatar opener.

“Pecco has been impressive,” Tardozzi said about the reigning champion.

“On Saturday he suffered from the chatter, which came from being behind, from the turbulence of the slipstreams, which is a problem because it causes the temperature of the front tyre to rise.

“It is essential to put yourself first and on Saturday night he told us that he would start in the lead and leave, as he has done.”

But stealing the show in Qatar last weekend was Pedro Acosta.

The MotoGP rookie finished P9 but notably overtook Marquez in an eye-opening debut.

“Acosta is a champion, but he needs more time,” Tardozzi reacted.

“Here you have made a mistake by pushing too hard and wearing the tyres more than necessary.

“This is because he has no experience yet with this bike and these tyres.

“Acosta in the middle of the championship will be one who makes podiums…”