Jorge Lorenzo: Yamaha and Honda “a disappointment, Luca Marini debut quite bad”

Jorge Lorenzo has pointed out that Honda and Yamaha had a poor Qatar MotoGP.

The Japanese manufacturers are in the process of receiving concessions benefits but it’s too soon for their results to turn around.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, in 11th, was the best-placed rider on a Japanese bike at the 2024 season-opener in Qatar.

Two-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo, who won his titles with Yamaha and also represented Honda, assessed their start.

“Japanese brands have been a disappointment in Qatar,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“Honda and Yamaha are very far away.

“And Luca Marini's debut with the Repsol Honda Team has been quite bad.”

Lorenzo was asked if Honda and Yamaha might use this year’s developmental aid to prioritise the 2027 MotoGP regulation change. He believes they will want a quick return on their investment.

He said: “Every year, brands invest a lot of money and no one likes to throw it away.

“Nobody likes not getting good results.

“They should try to be competitive as soon as possible.”

MotoGP bike engines will reduce in size from 2027.

It is a change which Lorenzo agrees with.

“With the change in regulations, in MotoGP they are on the right path when they plan to reduce the power a little,” he said.

“Because the bikes are running, perhaps, too much.

“They are reaching almost 370 km/h, that is a lot of speed.

“The limitation of aerodynamics may be another success.

“The motorcycles now go very fast in curves and generate a lot of turbulence, so overtaking is not seen that could occur without those fins and appendages.”

MotoGP bikes are unrecognisable from when Lorenzo started his premier class career.

“Technology is important,” he said about the bikes’ advancements.

“Since what is applied on the circuits ends up being applied to street motorcycles and is something positive when it comes to selling safer motorcycles.

“So, if this stage in recent years has helped evolve aerodynamics technology, let it be so that street motorcycles are a little safer.

“But it is true that, equally, the spectator does not appreciate that racing motorcycles resemble a mini Formula 1 aesthetically and technologically.

“If removing the wings generates less turbulence, the riders suffer less when overtaking and the motorcycles go a little slower in the curves, we will benefit.”

MotoGP has undergone other major changes, notably the introduction of a sprint race on the Saturday of every round.

“They have done an excellent job to make the races more competitive each year,” Lorenzo said.

“With the electronics and the single control unit, no factory can stand out above another on this point.

“They are offering concessions to some factories and the tyre is also unique.

“The implementation of Sprint races has been another success, since the public enjoys one more race.”