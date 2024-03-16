No “solution” for new Ducati-VR46 deal yet due to “economic” factor

Still no agreement between Ducati and VR46.... why?

Valentino Rossi, MotoGP tissot sprint race, Valencia MotoGP, 25 November
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP tissot sprint race, Valencia MotoGP, 25 November

Ducati and VR46 haven’t yet found common ground on a new contract due to financial reasons.

VR46’s current contract as a Ducati satellite team runs until the end of this year, but they have a clause which enables them to extend it for another two years.

The wishful deadline set by Uccio Salucci, the VR46 team boss, for before the Qatar MotoGP has already expired.

Mauro Grassilli, who replaced Paolo Ciabatti as Ducati sporting director this year, was asked if VR46 (who ride year-old bikes) are seeking an improved status.

“Pramac has exclusivity as a satellite structure that receives factory support,” Grassilli told Motorsport.

“We are talking to VR46 to expand our relationship.

“But it is not easy either because this agreement also has to fit into this new economic framework.

“We meet with them every week, but we have not yet found a solution.

“We know that they are talking to other manufacturers, as is normal, but we are in less of a hurry.”

Yamaha - who VR46 owner Valentino Rossi has a glorious personal history with, and is currently a brand ambassador for - are at the front of queue.

Ducati want to reduce their expenditure, including on rider salaries, in 2025 and beyond.

They have pinned down star rider Francesco Bagnaia on a long-term well-paid contract but might have to let other assets leave, as  a result.

Jorge Martin, the Pramac rider who has twice missed out on a promotion to the factory Ducati team, plans to quit the brand unless he wears red next year.

The decision over Martin’s future will be economical, as well as sporting.

“The management of Pramac, which is our first satellite team, and also that of the other independent teams, will change a little,” Grassilli said.

“The global economic situation forces us to be very careful in the amounts we allocate, both to the official team and to Pramac, which is the one that receives the greatest support from the factory.

“Now we are trying to get back to more sustainable figures.”

Where else could Martin go if he leaves Ducati?

“Jorge has monstrous potential and currently has a contract with Ducati [for 2025],” Grassilli said.

“At the end of the year most of the agreements expire, but given his talent it is obvious that he has many alternatives.

“He can go wherever he wants, but he has always said that his goal is the official team.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner accuser makes official complaint to FIA
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
First MotoGP team to show interest in Fabio Quartararo begins queue for 2025
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
No “solution” for new Ducati-VR46 deal yet due to “economic” factor
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP tissot sprint race, Valencia MotoGP, 25 November
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP tissot sprint race, Valencia MotoGP, 25 November
F1
News
4 hours ago
David Coulthard responds to Mercedes and McLaren over their Red Bull observation
David Coulthard (GBR) Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Advisor / Channel 4 F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship,
David Coulthard (GBR) Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Advisor / Channel…
F1
News
5 hours ago
Haas blasted for a lack of ambition - “Aspirations? I don’t see it”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…

Latest News

F1
Feature
8 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Albon’s ‘responsibility’ to Williams, but how patient is he?
Alex Albon on the grid at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Alex Albon on the grid at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
MotoGP
News
11 hours ago
Jorge Lorenzo demands to know from Marc Marquez: “What’s missing to win?”
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
11 hours ago
“Pressure” on Jack Miller as KTM contract warning is made
Jack Miller, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Jack Miller, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
F1
News
11 hours ago
F1 teams urged to pick F2 talent, so will Mercedes go for Kimi Antonelli in ‘25?
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…