Marc Marquez given Audi worth six figures as he pens new sponsorship deal

Marc Marquez is the proud owner of a stunning Audi, after signing his latest lucrative sponsorship deal.

The six-time MotoGP champion has been given the keys to an Audi RS6 Avant, worth £115,000 before you factory in any customisations!

Alex Marquez is also a part of the new deal with Audi and has been given a RS4, worth around £73,000.

Ducati and Audi are both part of the Volkswagen Group, smoothing the process for the Marquez brothers to land this new sponsorship.

“We are very proud that they are ambassadors for Audi and that they ride a Ducati,” Audi managing director José Miguel Aparicio said.

Marc had become more accustomed to sitting behind the wheel of a BMW, the prize he won during his pomp as he won MotoGP championships with Honda.

But his new RS6 Avant is quite the car.

It has 630 horsepower from its V8 twin-turbo petrol engine, and takes 3.4 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h.

The Marquez brothers have completed their first MotoGP round as Gresini Ducati teammates.

Notably Marc finished Sunday’s grand prix in P4, widely heralded as a performance which indicates he will edge closer to the front.

He quit the most lucrative contract on the MotoGP grid at Honda to instead have access to a more competitive bike this season.

Marquez has made it clear that he isn’t racing for free, but reportedly the bulk of his income will come through the huge sponsors he generates.

Audi, through their partnership with Ducati, are now on the list of Marquez’s sponsors too.