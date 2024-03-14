Maverick Vinales: Portimao is going to be another story

Maverick Vinales insists progress is being made in adapting to the 2024 spec Aprilia RS-GP.

The Spaniard was unable to match the front row and Sprint podium heroics of team-mate Aleix Espargaro, qualifying tenth and finishing ninth (Sprint) and tenth (GP) in the season-opening Qatar MotoGP races.

But Vinales did lead the daylight warm-up and believes he and Aprilia are getting closer to understanding how the latest aerodynamics have changed the handling of the bike.

He also insists the next round in Portimao “is going to be another story”.

“There is room to improve, of course. We are talking about details,” Vinales said. “When you are in the pack, it's very difficult, tyres heat up, then you force a lot, you destroy the tyre, it's the same story as always.

“But I could see many good points to improve on the bike. As I mentioned in the Sepang test, we start from zero with this new bike because it's very different, and we need data.

“I'm not happy with the result, because I think our level is much higher, but I'm happy with what I see and what I can bring to the team to improve the bike.

“One part that improved a lot compared to last year was the start. Another important point is the bike accelerates really well.

“So now it's about the way we brake, especially with the downforce, and the difference in the [2024] aerodynamics is pushing the front tyre.

“So we need to be aware of that and improve, because today the rear tyre was fantastic, but the front was completely gone.

“Normally I'm the kind of rider that uses the front less, so that is maybe an indication that we are wrong on the balance of the bike.

“I said before this grand prix, Portimao is going to be another story, I'm completely sure. Because it’s a different track, nobody has done a testing lap, different grip also.

“So probably it's going to be in our favour.”

Although Espargaro was the top Aprilia rider in both Qatar races, he was left bitterly disappointed by a rear tyre grip issue in the grand prix and finished in eighth place.

Espargaro has stuck with the radical ('batmobile') style rear aero on his Aprilia, which presumably provides more rear downforce and might explain why Vinales - who like Miguel Oliveira has opted for a more standard rear design - is suffering with a front downforce balance.

Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March

Trackhouse rider Oliveira, who like Vinales is also yet to get fully comfortable on the 2024 RS-GP, was 13th in the Qatar Sprint and 15th in the grand prix, after serving a long-lap penalty carried over from last season.