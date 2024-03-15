Jake Dixon provides injury update after huge crash in Qatar

Jake Dixon suffered his crash during the final Moto2 practice session last Saturday.

Hospitalised immediately after the crash, Dixon suffered an injury to his lungs and has been unable to fly home as a result.

Dixon was launched from his Kalex machine at turn 13 as he violently went over the top of his handlebars.

Dixon managed to get up under his own power but was taken to the medical centre where no fractures were confirmed.

Since then, Dixon has given an update on his conditions as further checks are scheduled this Sunday.

Jake Dixon provides an update to his condition safe and speedy recovery Jake🩷 📹 @jakedixonracing pic.twitter.com/ja35aB9PRx — MotoGP on TNT Sports (@motogpontnt) March 14, 2024

“Hey everyone, just a quick update on how my recovery is going,” began Dixon. “As you may have seen in the background, we’re still not home.

“After such a big crash in Qatar I wasn’t allowed to fly home because I had a few things wrong with me from such a massive crash and a big impact.

“The main thing is that my lung wasn’t fit to fly. We have some more scans on Sunday to understand when exactly I can fly home.

“I just want to thank everyone involved, the medical staff here in Qatar, all of the medical staff at Dorna and everyone involved in MotoGP to get me to the hospital safely and to get all the correct scans and to make sure I’m in the best hands possible.

“And thanks to my team obviously, and my management that helped not only me, but my wife because she was there alone and I wasn’t, at the time, really cooperating properly.

“Thanks to everyone for the support in what's been a really frustrating time. I’m very thankful to be okay after this crash but I thought I would give everybody a quick update on how things are going.

“I hope to have some good news and be flying home soon.”