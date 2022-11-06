MotoGP Valencia: Live Update Balapan dari Sirkuit Ricardo Tormo

Hari Balapan terakhir musim 2022, MotoGP Valencia, telah tiba saat Francesco Bagnaia atau Fabio Quartararo akan dinobatkan sebagai juara dunia.
Quartararo akan memulai balapan dari posisi keempat sementara Bagnaia hanya bisa menempati urutan kedelapan setelah sesi Q2 yang sulit.
Akan memulai dari pole adalah Jorge Martin , yang merebut pole position ketiga berturut-turut, dengan Marc Marquez dan Jack Miller kedua dan ketiga.
Simak terus pembaruan langsung dan berita dari penentuan gelar sepanjang akhir pekan MotoGP Valencia di Sirkuit Ricardo Tormo dengan live update Crash.net.
Jumat, 4 November
Free Practice 1 Moto3 15:00 - 15:40Free Practice 1 MotoGP 15:55 - 16:40Free Practice 1 Moto2 16:55 - 17:35
Free Practice 2 Moto3 19:15 - 19:55Free Practice 2 MotoGP 20:10 - 20:55Free Practice 2 Moto2 21:10 - 21:50
Sabtu, 5 November
Free Practice 3 Moto3 15:00 - 15:40Free Practice 3 MotoGP 15:55 - 16:40Free Practice 3 Moto2 16:55 - 17:35
Kualifikasi Moto3 18:35 - 19:15Free Practice 4 MotoGP 19:30 - 20:00Kualifikasi MotoGP 20:10 - 20:50Kualifikasi Moto2 21:10 - 21:50
Minggu, 6 November
Warm-Up Moto3 15:00 - 15:10Warm-Up Moto2 15:20 - 15:30Warm-Up MotoGP 15:40 - 16:00
Race Moto3 Valencia 17:00Race Moto2 Valencia 18:20Race MotoGP Valencia 20:00
Jadwal Lengkap MotoGP Valencia (Waktu Indonesia Barat)
Jumat, 4 November
Free Practice 1 Moto3 15:00 - 15:40
Free Practice 1 MotoGP 15:55 - 16:40
Free Practice 1 Moto2 16:55 - 17:35
Free Practice 2 Moto3 19:15 - 19:55
Free Practice 2 MotoGP 20:10 - 20:55
Free Practice 2 Moto2 21:10 - 21:50
Sabtu, 5 November
Free Practice 3 Moto3 15:00 - 15:40
Free Practice 3 MotoGP 15:55 - 16:40
Free Practice 3 Moto2 16:55 - 17:35
Kualifikasi Moto3 18:35 - 19:15
Free Practice 4 MotoGP 19:30 - 20:00
Kualifikasi MotoGP 20:10 - 20:50
Kualifikasi Moto2 21:10 - 21:50
Minggu, 6 November
Warm-Up Moto3 15:00 - 15:10
Warm-Up Moto2 15:20 - 15:30
Warm-Up MotoGP 15:40 - 16:00
Race Moto3 Valencia 17:00
Race Moto2 Valencia 18:20
Race MotoGP Valencia 20:00