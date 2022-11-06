Jack Miller currently leads the way as riders are taking a cautious approach due to cooler conditions.
Valencia MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES from Race day as title set to be decided
Here it is - the final Race day of the 2022 MotoGP season as Francesco Bagnaia or Fabio Quartararo will be crowned world champion.
Quartararo will start the race from fourth while Bagnaia could only manage eighth after a difficult Q2 session.
Lining up on the front row is Jorge Martin, who claimed his third consecutive pole position, with Marc Marquez and Jack Miller second and third.
Crash.net will bring you live updates throughout race day from the title decider.
And we're underway with MotoGP Warm-up at Valencia.
Good morning and welcome to Race day in Valencia. Coming up shortly is Warm-up