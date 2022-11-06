Valencia: Final 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Final 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings after the Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 20 of 20.
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo: MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|265
|2
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|248
|(-17)
|3
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|219
|(-46)
|4
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|212
|(-53)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|189
|(-76)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|188
|(-77)
|7
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|173
|(-92)
|8
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|166
|(-99)
|9
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|152
|(-113)
|10
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|149
|(-116)
|11
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-143)
|12
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|120
|(-145)
|13
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|113
|(-152)
|14
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|111
|(-154)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|87
|(-178)
|16
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|56
|(-209)
|17
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-215)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|48
|(-217)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|42
|(-223)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|24
|(-241)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-250)
|22
|^3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|14
|(-251)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|13
|(-252)
|24
|˅2
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|12
|(-253)
|25
|˅1
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|10
|(-255)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-263)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie