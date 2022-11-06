Valencia: Final 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

Circuit Ricardo Tormo: MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 265 2 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 248 (-17) 3 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 219 (-46) 4 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 212 (-53) 5 = Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 189 (-76) 6 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 188 (-77) 7 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 173 (-92) 8 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 166 (-99) 9 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 152 (-113) 10 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 149 (-116) 11 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 122 (-143) 12 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 120 (-145) 13 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 113 (-152) 14 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* 111 (-154) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 87 (-178) 16 = Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 56 (-209) 17 = Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 50 (-215) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 48 (-217) 19 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 42 (-223) 20 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 24 (-241) 21 = Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 15 (-250) 22 ^3 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 14 (-251) 23 = Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 13 (-252) 24 ˅2 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* 12 (-253) 25 ˅1 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 10 (-255) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-263)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie