Valencia: Final 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

6 Nov 2022
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 4 November

Final 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings after the Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 20 of 20.

 
Circuit Ricardo Tormo: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)265 
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)248(-17)
3^1Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)219(-46)
4˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)212(-53)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)189(-76)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)188(-77)
7^1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)173(-92)
8˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)166(-99)
9^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)152(-113)
10˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)149(-116)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-143)
12^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)120(-145)
13˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)113(-152)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*111(-154)
15=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)87(-178)
16=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)56(-209)
17=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-215)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)48(-217)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)42(-223)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*24(-241)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-250)
22^3Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*14(-251)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*13(-252)
24˅2Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*12(-253)
25˅1Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)10(-255)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-263)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

