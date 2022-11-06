The Ducati rider finished ninth at the Valencia MotoGP, enough to top the MotoGP standings at the season end as title rival Fabio Quartararo finished fourth.

Bagnaia’s championship is his first - but will be a part of history…

Bagnaia overcame a 91-point deficit to Quartararo in the standings - it is the biggest comeback to become a world champion in history.

Bagnaia is the first rider with five DNFs in a season to become champion (he did not finish in Qatar, France, Catalonia, Germany and Japan).

It is 50 years since an Italian won the premier class title on an Italian bike (Giacomo Agostini was the last in 1972).

Bagnaia is the first Italian rider since Valentino Rossi in 2009 to win the MotoGP title.

Bagnaia is the first Ducati world champion since Casey Stoner 15 years ago.

Valencia: Final 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results

Bagnaia vs Quartararo in MotoGP title SHOWDOWN! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Bagnaia vs Quartararo in MotoGP title SHOWDOWN! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Bagnaia’s finishes in the 2022 season

Qatar - DNF

Indonesia - 15th

Argentina - 5th

America - 5th

Portugal - 8th

Spain - 1st

France - DNF

Italy - 1st

Catalonia - DNF

Germany - DNF

Netherlands - 1st

Britain - 1st

Austria - 1st

San Marino - 1st

Aragon - 2nd

Japan - DNF

Thailand - 3rd

Australian - 3rd

Malaysia - 1st

Valencia - 9th