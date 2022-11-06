Francesco Bagnaia set remarkable all-time records as he became 2022 MotoGP champion
Francesco Bagnaia has set some eye-opening records as he triumphed by becoming 2022 MotoGP champion.
The Ducati rider finished ninth at the Valencia MotoGP, enough to top the MotoGP standings at the season end as title rival Fabio Quartararo finished fourth.
Bagnaia’s championship is his first - but will be a part of history…
Bagnaia overcame a 91-point deficit to Quartararo in the standings - it is the biggest comeback to become a world champion in history.
Bagnaia is the first rider with five DNFs in a season to become champion (he did not finish in Qatar, France, Catalonia, Germany and Japan).
It is 50 years since an Italian won the premier class title on an Italian bike (Giacomo Agostini was the last in 1972).
Bagnaia is the first Italian rider since Valentino Rossi in 2009 to win the MotoGP title.
Bagnaia is the first Ducati world champion since Casey Stoner 15 years ago.
Valencia: Final 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results
Bagnaia’s finishes in the 2022 season
Qatar - DNF
Indonesia - 15th
Argentina - 5th
America - 5th
Portugal - 8th
Spain - 1st
France - DNF
Italy - 1st
Catalonia - DNF
Germany - DNF
Netherlands - 1st
Britain - 1st
Austria - 1st
San Marino - 1st
Aragon - 2nd
Japan - DNF
Thailand - 3rd
Australian - 3rd
Malaysia - 1st
Valencia - 9th