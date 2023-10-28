Klasemen MotoGP 2023 setelah Sprint Race Buriram

28 Okt 2023
Klasemen MotoGP 2023 setelah balapan Sprint Race Grand Prix Thailand hari Sabtu di Buriram, babak 17 dari 20.

Kemenangan kelima beruntun Jorge Martin di Sprint Race memangkas defisit poinnya ke Francesco Bagnaia menjadi 18 poin jelang Grand Prix Thailand hari Minggu.

Pos pembalapNattim (motor)poinselisih
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)369 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)351(-18)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)297(-72)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)233(-136)
5^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)190(-179)
6˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)188(-181)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)170(-199)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)155(-214)
9=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)144(-225)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)134(-235)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)117(-252)
12=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)86(-283)
13=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)79(-290)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)76(-293)
15^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)71(-298)
16˅1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*67(-302)
17=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)54(-315)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)50(-319)
19=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)42(-327)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)39(-330)
21=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-337)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-349)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)12(-357)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-360)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-360)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-361)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-364)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-364)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-366)

^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen.
= Posisi pembalap sama dengan balapan sebelumnya.
˅X Pembalap turun X posisi di klasemen.
* Rookie