Klasemen MotoGP 2023 setelah Sprint Race Buriram
Klasemen MotoGP 2023 setelah balapan Sprint Race Grand Prix Thailand hari Sabtu di Buriram, babak 17 dari 20.
Kemenangan kelima beruntun Jorge Martin di Sprint Race memangkas defisit poinnya ke Francesco Bagnaia menjadi 18 poin jelang Grand Prix Thailand hari Minggu.
|klasemen motogp 2023 - sprint race buriram
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim (motor)
|poin
|selisih
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|369
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|351
|(-18)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|297
|(-72)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|233
|(-136)
|5
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|190
|(-179)
|6
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|188
|(-181)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|170
|(-199)
|8
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|155
|(-214)
|9
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|144
|(-225)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|134
|(-235)
|11
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|117
|(-252)
|12
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|86
|(-283)
|13
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|79
|(-290)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|76
|(-293)
|15
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|71
|(-298)
|16
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|67
|(-302)
|17
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-315)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-319)
|19
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|42
|(-327)
|20
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|39
|(-330)
|21
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-337)
|22
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|(-349)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|12
|(-357)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-360)
|25
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|9
|(-360)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-361)
|27
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-364)
|28
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-364)
|29
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-366)
^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen.
= Posisi pembalap sama dengan balapan sebelumnya.
˅X Pembalap turun X posisi di klasemen.
* Rookie