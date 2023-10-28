2023 Buriram Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

28 Oct 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Thailand MotoGP 27 October

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Thai MotoGP Sprint race at Buriram, round 17 of 20.

Thai MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)369 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)351(-18)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)297(-72)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)233(-136)
5^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)190(-179)
6˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)188(-181)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)170(-199)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)155(-214)
9=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)144(-225)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)134(-235)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)117(-252)
12=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)86(-283)
13=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)79(-290)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)76(-293)
15^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)71(-298)
16˅1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*67(-302)
17=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)54(-315)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)50(-319)
19=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)42(-327)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)39(-330)
21=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-337)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-349)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)12(-357)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-360)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-360)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-361)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-364)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-364)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-366)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 