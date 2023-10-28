2023 Buriram Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Saturday's Thai MotoGP Sprint race at Buriram, round 17 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|369
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|351
|(-18)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|297
|(-72)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|233
|(-136)
|5
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|190
|(-179)
|6
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|188
|(-181)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|170
|(-199)
|8
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|155
|(-214)
|9
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|144
|(-225)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|134
|(-235)
|11
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|117
|(-252)
|12
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|86
|(-283)
|13
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|79
|(-290)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|76
|(-293)
|15
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|71
|(-298)
|16
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|67
|(-302)
|17
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-315)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-319)
|19
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|42
|(-327)
|20
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|39
|(-330)
|21
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-337)
|22
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|(-349)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|12
|(-357)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-360)
|25
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|9
|(-360)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-361)
|27
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-364)
|28
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-364)
|29
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-366)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie