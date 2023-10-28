Thai MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 369 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 351 (-18) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 297 (-72) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 233 (-136) 5 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 190 (-179) 6 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 188 (-181) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 170 (-199) 8 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 155 (-214) 9 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 144 (-225) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 134 (-235) 11 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 117 (-252) 12 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 86 (-283) 13 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 79 (-290) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 76 (-293) 15 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 71 (-298) 16 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 67 (-302) 17 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 54 (-315) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 50 (-319) 19 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 42 (-327) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 39 (-330) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-337) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-349) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 12 (-357) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-360) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-360) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-361) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-364) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-364) 29 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-366)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie