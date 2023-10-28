MotoGP Thailand : Jorge Martin cuts title gap with fifth consecutive sprint win

There was a gap with no sprint in Australia but Jorge Martin was straight back to winning ways in the sixteenth sprint race of the year in Thailand.

The Pramac Duacti rider didn’t get the best of starts but was aggressive into the first corner to come out already pushing for a breakaway gap.

The #89 soon had a visible lead which at one point went out to just over two seconds. A mature reasoned run at the front lead to some extemely consistant lapping as he lead over the line by a final 0.933s as the stromy weather held off at the Chang International Circuit.

Initially it was Luca Marini, who started second on the grid for Mooney VR46 who gave chase, but Brad Binder saw his opportunity to pass and despite the Italian trying to lean a little to hold firm Binder moved ahead to finish second for Red Bull KTM.

Marini was clear in third but it was all change behind late in the race.

An error from Aleix Espargaro saw the Aprilia rider fall back into the clutches of Marc Marquez, who seized his opportunity, moving up the inside at the final corner for a fourth place finish for Honda.

Espargaro was next to see the flag , with a gap back to Marco Bezzecchi in sixth on the second Mooney Vr46 Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia had started sixth, and although Martin didn’t get the best startthe factory Ducati rider immediately slipped backwards, coming out of the opening corners in eighth.

The Italian fought back but was then handed a gift of an opportunity - lap five saw Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez consumed with battling each other ahead of him, allowing the #1 Ducati to take both bikes at once with a smooth move up the inside of the duo.

With Martin winning and Bagnaia seventh the championship gap has once again been reduced now at 18 points with Bagnaia on 369 and Martin maximising his sprint take, moving to 351.

The remaining sprint points went to Alex Marquez in eighth for Gresini after winning his battle with Zarco, who brought the second Pramac back in ninth.

Jack Miller wasn't close to challenging for a point in tenth but did have Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo pressuring him for position to the line.

Maverick Vinales was handed a late long lap penalty for exceeding track limits too often so finished 18th.

There were falls for Taka Nakagami, who remounted and finished last and Augusto Fernandez. Fabio Di Gainnantonio retired to the pits.