Martin trailed championship leader Francesco Bagnaia by 27 points heading into this weekend’s Thailand MotoGP, and is the in-form rider with eight races (including sprints) remaining.

Martin’s Pramac Ducati teammate - who won his first premier class race last weekend in Phillip Island - was asked if his bosses had issued any team orders.

“Not yet, no,” he said.

“Martin is so fast. Even with the first today, he got a pretty fast lap.

“Almost, he can race without taking care of me. At the moment he is very fast and he can be fast whenever he wants.

“No, there is no discussion between riders, or any indication from [team manager Gino Borsoi] to us, or to me.”

'18 riders within five-tenths is rare'

Zarco was fourth-fastest in Friday practice at Buriram.

His title-chasing teammate Martin topped both sessions.

Zarco said: “I am so happy to be in fourth position because 18 riders within five-tenths is rare.

“It’s the nicest view of the category, it’s tough.

“In the morning, I was not worried, but I couldn’t find the right feeling on the bike.

“It was too difficult under the bike. The rear grip was missing a lot. In the afternoon I did not start so well but then we made progress on the second and third run.

“After we put on the new tyre, it began to run pretty well.

“I’m very happy for this big step in practice. It makes me feel pretty good. It’s been a long time since I got so much progress, from non-competitive to super-competitive.

“I knew what was not going well and we touched the right thing in the afternoon.

“If we can have another step, I will have a good chance to fight for the top three.”