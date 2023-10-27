Marquez, who had been chasing Martin for a tow, was struck on the shoulder by a piece of aero that broke off the Pramac rider’s Desmosedici as he swerved off track and into the pit lane.

It looked as though the front wheel aero may have been broken when Martin clipped a marker after cutting across the kerbing.

Either way, after being flipped from his bike it hit Marquez, who immediately began rubbing his right arm and shoulder.

“Before the time attacks, we were going into the box, and something - I didn't realise at that moment that it was a piece from his bike, I thought it was something on the track, even maybe the [pit lane marker] - hit me in the shoulder,” Marquez explained.

“At that time it was painful, and for the next two minutes it was painful, but then it was no limitation for the time attack.”