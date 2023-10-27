The Pramac Ducati rider, who has lost out on two grand prix wins due to crashing from the lead in Mandalika before making the wrong tyre choice in Australia, trails Francesco Bagnaia by 27 points.

But Martin started this weekend in superb fashion as he topped both Friday practice sessions.

Martin’s day wasn’t without drama though as he crashed moments after setting his fastest time in the afternoon.

“I wanted to improve because you never know if you are inside [the top ten] or outside,” said Martin. “Here we are so close. I checked the data and braked a bit earlier so I was arriving slower.

“I think a bump was there maybe. I need to understand tomorrow on the track to avoid repeating the same. But it wasn’t on the limit.

“First in both sessions and on new tyres it’s easy. But in the afternoon I was really competitive with used tyres and everybody out new tyres.

“I was still in the top five, top six so this is really good for tomorrow and Sunday.

“It’s a track where the tyres both front and rear are dropping a lot. It will be difficult to understand for Sunday. But it’s the same for everybody.”

While his pace on used tyres was impressive, so was title rival Bagnaia’s as Martin confessed he feels more confident about the shorter race as it stands.

Martin added: “I feel more ready for the sprint than Sunday. I think Sunday will be a really long race.

“With the feeling I don’t have Phillip Island, it’s not easy to come here and see that the tyres are dropping a lot. Hopefully we make the right decision.”