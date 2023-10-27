The bizarre incident in Buriram occurred as both riders were entering the pitlane.

The front wheel wing from the Pramac bike then flew off and clipped Marquez.

The Repsol Honda rider, travelling behind Martin into the pits, could be seen recoiling in pain and holding onto his shoulder.

He later walked into his box, seemingly okay.

So it looks like Marc Marquez was hit on the shoulder by the carbon wing from the bottom of Jorge Martin's front forks.

The wing from Martin’s bike appeared to fly off after he rode over a marker on the track nearby the pitlane.

"Oh, he got hit," the commentary exclaimed after watching the strange incident on a replay.

"There's a marker, a board, that comes into pitlane. It looks like Martin clipped it, [the wing] flies up and hits Marquez in the shoulder.

"That would have been a little bit uncomfortable, wouldn't it?"