Bizarre incident as Jorge Martin’s wing flies off and strikes Marc Marquez’s shoulder in Thailand MotoGP practice

James Dielhenn's picture
27 Oct 2023
Marc

Marc Marquez was struck in the shoulder by a loose part of Jorge Martin’s bike during Friday practice at the Thailand MotoGP.

The bizarre incident in Buriram occurred as both riders were entering the pitlane.

The front wheel wing from the Pramac bike then flew off and clipped Marquez.

The Repsol Honda rider, travelling behind Martin into the pits, could be seen recoiling in pain and holding onto his shoulder.

He later walked into his box, seemingly okay.

The wing from Martin’s bike appeared to fly off after he rode over a marker on the track nearby the pitlane.

"Oh, he got hit," the commentary exclaimed after watching the strange incident on a replay.

"There's a marker, a board, that comes into pitlane. It looks like Martin clipped it, [the wing] flies up and hits Marquez in the shoulder.

"That would have been a little bit uncomfortable, wouldn't it?"