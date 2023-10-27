2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'29.826s 22/22 335k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.098s 21/25 336k 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.160s 24/26 336k 4 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.180s 20/22 334k 5 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.199s 26/27 333k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.208s 21/26 335k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.243s 22/23 334k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.248s 25/26 333k 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.295s 18/23 335k 10 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.304s 22/24 333k 11 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.369s 24/26 335k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.391s 19/24 334k 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.398s 23/27 334k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.436s 24/26 333k 15 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.442s 20/21 336k 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.469s 21/23 333k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.517s 18/23 332k 18 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.541s 18/20 332k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.089s 22/24 334k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.164s 17/27 331k 21 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.278s 18/23 334k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP records

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 29.671s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 30.904s (2019)

MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin completed a Friday practice double at the Thai Grand Prix, ahead of the factory Aprilias, but finished the session on the back of a scooter after sliding off at Turn 3.

Maverick Vinales had been fastest from Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Brad Binder, Aleix Espargaro and Fabio Quartararo when the time attacks began with 15 minutes remaining, with the top ten covered by just 0.382s and the whole field by 0.924s!

Binder and Vinales then featured on top with new medium rear tyres (the softest option this weekend) before Martin delivered a 1m 29.826s on his 22nd lap.

Title leader Bagnaia, 14th before fitting new rubber, broke into the top ten on his penultimate run and avoided a repeat of his recent high pressure Q1 appearances by confirming direct Q2 access.

Marc Marquez was hit on the shoulder by what looked like a piece of carbon fibre aero, which broke off Martin's bike (just ahead of Marquez) as the Pramac rider cut the kerb while pulling off track and into pit lane, at the midway stage.

Marquez was again following Martin in the closing stages when he briefly broke into the top ten. But the Repsol Honda rider was down in 13th and again looking over his shoulder as he went out for his final run.

This time Marquez chased the Gresini Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio, now hotly tipped to swap places with the #93 and ride for Repsol Honda next season. But it was Tech3 rookie Augusto Fernandez, behind both of them, who enjoyed the biggest tow and secured the final top ten place, just ahead of Marquez.

With Fabio Quartararo eighth for Yamaha, Honda was the only manufacturer without a rider in the top ten.