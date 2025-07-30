Intriguing detail of George Russell’s expected new Mercedes F1 deal emerge

George Russell's F1 future is reportedly set to be resolved.

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell is reportedly poised to earn a new “multi-year” F1 contract extension with Mercedes.

Russell, whose F1 future has faced uncertainty amid intense rumours linking Max Verstappen with a bombshell switch to Mercedes, is set to be handed a new deal which would tie him to the Silver Arrows until “at least the end of the 2027 season”, according to Sky Sports.

Despite enjoying arguably his strongest F1 season to date, which has included a brilliant victory at the Canadian Grand Prix, Mercedes had delayed giving the 27-year-old Briton a fresh contrast.

This came amid an attempt to sign Verstappen, but the four-time world champion is now locked in at Red Bull for the 2026 F1 season with a performance clause that could have left him a free agent for next year no longer able to be activated.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had recently distanced himself from a move for Verstappen for next year, insisting that Russell and rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli are the team’s first choice for next season.

"The direction of travel is that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That is the first priority," Wolff told Austria's ORF television station ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

"You can't look past someone like Max and the plans he has for the future. We did that, but I don't think there will be any big surprises.”

During an interview with Sky Sports F1 over the weekend in Belgium, Wolff indicated that a new deal for Russell could be agreed and signed before the summer break.

This weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix marks the final race before F1 enters a three-week August shutdown.

"As a driver, he's so mature and stable that I don't think that makes any difference on performance,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

"On the contrary, I would wish to have him in a safe place a little bit earlier. We haven't managed to do that but I'm optimistic that he's going to sleep well over the summer break.”

Wolff not ruling out Russell-Verstappen pairing

While Wolff has refused to rule out a potential future pairing of Russell and Verstappen, he stressed the prospect is “not realistic” for the time being.

"This [Russell and Verstappen pairing] is all more in the, let's say, long-shot, far-fetched," Wolff added.

"Because I want to stay with Kimi and George as it stands, everything else is not realistic.

"But obviously [if] you have a Russell-Verstappen line-up that's Prost-Senna I guess, no?”

On the media interest and speculation surrounding Russell’s future, Wolff said: "I think it's more that you guys [the media] make a lot of pressure and because it's an interesting topic it's completely normal.

"I think he's triggered the whole media avalanche. I'm sometimes maybe naïve, but I try to be transparent with the drivers, and I said to him, 'listen, I have the obligation of exploring what Max is going to do in the next few years.’

"And I think he just came out with it wanting to show, 'I'm aware of what's going on, there's nothing happening behind my back.' And I'm fine with that."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Ex-champ: “If I was a WorldSBK boss, I’d be talking to Jake Dixon”
3m ago
Jake Dixon
MotoGP News
Jack Miller told by Yamaha Suzuka 8 Hours boss: "It won't work unless..."
17m ago
Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Jack Miller, No.21 Yamaha, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo took a lesson from Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari back to Yamaha
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
Mercedes make F1 form slide admission amid crunch meeting
1h ago
Mercedes' W16 F1 car
MotoGP News
F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s Superbike sells well above auction estimate
1h ago
Michael Schumacher, Honda CBR1000RR

More News

MotoGP News
How to watch 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
1h ago
Suzuka 8 Hours
WSBK News
Eugene Laverty EXCLUSIVE interview: The Yamaha star "I underestimated..."
2h ago
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Intriguing detail of George Russell’s expected new Mercedes F1 deal emerge
2h ago
George Russell
RR News
Michael Dunlop out for Lightweight Classic TT revenge in 2025
2h ago
Michael Dunlop, 2024 Lightweight Manx Grand Prix
WSBK News
Honda’s latest injured rider provides post-surgery update
2h ago
Iker Lecuona