Max Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 future decided as exit clause detail emerges

Max Verstappen is poised to remain with Red Bull for the 2026 F1 season.

The four-time world champion can no longer trigger the escape clause in his Red Bull deal as he is guaranteed to remain in the top three of the world championship during the summer break.

Following the Belgian Grand Prix, Verstappen sits 28 points clear of Mercedes’ George Russell, and with only 25 points available at the next race before the August break, the Dutchman can no longer be overhauled.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but has mechanisms in his current deal - the details of which are not public - which in theory could have enabled him to leave earlier.

Exit clause for Max Verstappen expires

It is understood that for the break clause to be activated, Max Verstappen would have needed to have been outside of the top three in the championship by the end of the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

With that scenario no longer possible, the escape clause cannot be triggered, meaning Verstappen will stay put at Red Bull for at least another season.

There is also the possibility that Verstappen could exit Red Bull if a rival team is willing to pay his huge release clause, which is rumoured to be around €120m.

However, according to respected Dutch journalist Erik van Haren, Verstappen had already decided that he wanted to stay at Red Bull regardless of the exit clause situation.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf adds that Verstappen could yet make a move in 2027 if Red Bull struggle for competitiveness during F1’s major rules shake-up next year.

Verstappen staying at Red Bull for 2026 had become a more likely prospect based on his recent comments, including that he was excited to work with new Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies following Christian Horner’s sacking.

Mercedes have also recently distanced themselves from a move for Verstappen in 2026, with team principal Toto Wolff insisting that his priority is to go into next season with the same driver line-up.

The out-of-contract Russell and rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli are now expected to stay put at the Silver Arrows for at least another year. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

