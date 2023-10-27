Honda hint at unexpected rider target for 2024 MotoGP line-up

Fabio di Giannantonio has emerged as the clearest and most obvious choice, and his manager travelled to this weekend’s Thailand MotoGP to hold talks with Honda.

"We don't have many possibilities,” Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig told Sky about replacing the outgoing Marc Marquez.

“Fabio is one of the options, but he's not the only one.”

But the other assumed contenders have slowly ruled themselves out.

RNF’s Miguel Oliveira - who a week ago talked up the possibility - bluntly insisted in Buriram that he is no longer negotiating with Honda.

“No, we are not,” he said.

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia CEO, told Sky about Oliveira: “I am convinced that he is one of our four riders not only next year, but also in the future.”

A Honda offer to Maverick Vinales had reportedly already fallen flat, while contact with Aleix Espargaro never led to anything more concrete.

Johann Zarco, who will join LCR Honda next season, admitted to considering an immediate move into the factory team but claimed he wasn’t convinced by their project.

Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge will stay with Honda in WorldSBK, ruling them out of a move up to MotoGP.

Marquez’s exit to Gresini Ducati meant that di Giannantonio lost his seat, and is now without a MotoGP ride for next season.

The bike that Marquez leaves behind is currently the only vacancy in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.