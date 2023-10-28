Whispers of a Marc Marquez-Honda “secret pact” which may stun MotoGP

The six-time MotoGP champion is ending his 11-year association with Honda at the end of this year to join Gresini Ducati in 2024, but he has only signed a one-year deal.

“Informed voices speak of a secret pact between Honda and Marquez” that could mean they link back up, after one year in the Ducati satellite team, La Gazzetta dello Sport report.

Marquez was released from the final year of his Honda deal without a financial penalty, which the Italian newspaper claims is an “important detail” which may later result in a reunion.

But Marquez will only return to Honda in the event of a “technical revolution” during his year away.

This would include “intervention of engineers coming from F1”, the newspaper says.

Is Marc Marquez actually riding for free in 2024? ð° Video of Is Marc Marquez actually riding for free in 2024? ð°

A remarkable return to the Japanese manufacturer would also depend on Honda becoming “victorious again” in his absence.

Marquez would be willing to “come home” in 2025, when he is a free agent and able to negotiate with everyone in the paddock, if these conditions are met.

But he might not find Alberto Puig still in place, if he does go back.

The Honda team manager’s job “after so many disasters, is no longer solid”, the newspaper claims.

Honda’s technical revamp has already started after Shinichi Kokubu left his role as technical director.

The manufacturer also tried to lure Ducati’s Gigi Dall’Igna but failed.

Meanwhile, all-but-one of Marquez’s inner-circle will remain at Repsol Honda when he leaves. Santi Hernandez, his long-time crew chief, is staying despite Marquez’s exit.