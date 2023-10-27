Casey Stoner’s theory that Marc Marquez will avoid a “step behind” Ducati

Marquez will join Gresini next year and will be equipped with a 2023 Desmosedici, while Ducati’s factory pair and the Pramac duo will be handed newer-spec machines.

But MotoGP legend Stoner wonders if Ducati’s slow start to developing their newer bikes will hand an advantage to Marquez, who will use the model currently being ridden by Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin during their title battle.

“The last couple of years they have actually struggled to get their new bikes going,” Stoner, who won a title with Ducati in 2007 before the team’s 15-year barren spell, said.

“They have always been a step behind.

“Marc is getting on a bike which is, at least, proven. There have been a lot of riders on it.

“It shouldn’t be too hard for him to adjust.

“We know Marc’s talent, we’re just going to see if he can find those finer details. See if it suits him and how he likes to ride.

“There is excitement from people to see him back at the front but we have to wait and see how it all pans out. There is no way to predict it.”

Fellow Aussie icon Mick Doohan said: “I would imagine there will be some disappointment, within Honda, and some surprise. Because he had a contract.

“But I don’t think he had any choice, he had to move on.

“Obviously the results weren’t there. And the frustration about the pace of development.”

Stoner said: “I’m certainly not surprised, not shocked.

“It’s hard to go through a couple of tough years, especially coming back from the injury.

“Never quite getting back on top of everyone, unsure of whether it’s you and the way you’re riding, or whether it’s the manufacturer and the bike you’re dealing with.

“Obviously he knows more than us, behind-the-scenes, how much effort Honda is going to put in, or willing to put in, to rectify the problems and get them back to the front.

“If it’s not happening within the next year, he doesn’t want to waste another year of his career.

“He’s been through injuries, he wants to get back on top and fight for those wins.”

Doohan expects Marquez to be competitive next season on a Ducati: “For me, he’s still the most talented.

“He’s right there with the best of them on the grid. He just hasn’t had the bike to show his talent.

“I have no doubt he will perform well on any bike. If there isn’t a big step between the ‘23 bike and the ‘24 bike, he will be competitive.”