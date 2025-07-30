Fabio Quartararo took a lesson from Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari back to Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo has explained what he learned from Lewis Hamilton on a recent visit to the F1 paddock.

The Yamaha MotoGP rider was a guest at the F1 Barcelona Grand Prix in June.

Quartararo spent time with Hamilton and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc - and was even allowed to listen into their team radio exchanges, and their post-race debrief.

“It was interesting to see what Lewis and Charles are talking about with the engineers and that there are a lot of details involved,” Quartararo told Speedweek.

“I took a lot of positives with me."

The result is that Quartararo is trying to restructure important meetings with Yamaha personnel.

"After Barcelona, I had a meeting with my team,” he explained.

“I need more information, especially so that I can understand the tyres better. We're trying to hold other meetings, we've changed our approach a bit since then and I think we're improving.

"It's nothing really unusual, but normally we hold our meetings in the garage, now we do it in the meeting room with a TV where we can show exactly what we think. It was a bit simpler before.

“It's about more details. Of course, we can't change everything from 0 to 100, but step by step we can adjust it so that we get more information.”

Yamaha have made giant strides forward on Saturdays this season, and there is no questioning Quartararo’s pace in qualifying.

Quartararo racked up a fourth pole position in a row at Assen to underline his bike’s key strength.

But its weaknesses are apparent too, an inability to keep pace with more powerful rivals over a race distance.

In the background, Yamaha are developing a V4 engine which they hope will be a game-changer.

But Quartararo has piled on the pressure.

He is the best-paid rider in MotoGP today but has warned his employers that his future is at stake if they cannot provide a winning package.

Much like Hamilton and Leclerc at Ferrari, he is widely accepted as one of the top racers in his paddock but is trying to steer a once-mighty manufacturer back to the summit of their sport.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

