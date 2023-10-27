Martin led the standings with a 1m 29.826s in the closing minutes, but when the Pramac Ducati title contender then fell it resulted in a 1m 29.798s by Bezzecchi being erased due to the yellow flags.

Nevertheless, the injured VR46 rider, on pole as a rookie at Buriram a year ago, still progressed safely through to Saturday’s Qualifying 2 courtesy of sixth place.

“This morning I didn't want to put too much stress on the shoulder, so I started a bit carefully. And after, with the used tyre, it was difficult to improve,” Bezzecchi said.

“But this afternoon, I found something on the bike that gave me the possibility to ride better. Still on the pace, I need to find two or three tenths, but in the time attack, I was really fast.

“Unfortunately, I got the yellow flag from Jorge. If not, I was probably first, but I can't complain. The target of today was to go to Q2, so I'm happy.”

While the Italian, third in the world championship, is confident of fighting for pole tomorrow, he hopes the late set-up change that worked so well with the soft tyre will also boost his race pace.

“It was strange because I made two runs and then we made a risky modification for the time attack and I felt much, much better,” Bezzecchi said. “So I'm curious to try it with the used tyre to see how I feel.

“But until that moment I was struggling with grip. A lot of problems with traction, especially end of sector 2 and all the sector 3. After with a new tyre and the modification I felt better. But the new tyre also helped, so I want to see tomorrow.”

Bezzecchi admitted his physical condition from a recently fractured collarbone is a concern over the full race distance.

“I can't push every lap, I have to make short runs and riding like this is more difficult to find the perfect setting,” he said. “But anyway, I feel not too bad. The arm is better. I have a lot of pain in the neck, in the hard brakings, that here are a lot. But for sure if I am there, yes, [I will be able to fight].”

Casting an eye over his opponents, the Italian added: “From what I saw from the box, Aleix [Espargaro] was really quick. The Aprilias overall are always quick when the grip level is low, but for sure Jorge Martin, Pecco… I don't know, Diggia was quick. I think everyone! The standings are very tight. Luca was quick also.”

Team-mate Luca Marini was fifth fastest.