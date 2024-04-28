Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Spanyol
Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Spanyo, putaran keempat musim.
Meski gagal menyelesaikan Grand Prix Spanyol, posisi Jorge Martin masih bertahan di puncak klasemen MotoGP 2024.
Namun, pembalap Pramac Racing itu melihat keunggulannya di klasemen menyusut jadi 17 poin dari pemenang balapan Francesco Bagnaia.
|Klasemen MotoGP 2024 - Grand Prix Spanyol
|Pos
|Pembalap
|NAT
|Tim (Motor)
|Poin
|Selisih
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|92
|2
|^3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|75
|(-17)
|3
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|70
|(-22)
|4
|˅2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|69
|(-23)
|5
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|63
|(-29)
|6
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|60
|(-32)
|7
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|59
|(-33)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|39
|(-53)
|9
|^3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|36
|(-56)
|10
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|34
|(-58)
|11
|^3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|27
|(-65)
|12
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|25
|(-67)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|23
|(-69)
|14
|˅3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|22
|(-70)
|15
|^3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|12
|(-80)
|16
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-80)
|17
|˅2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-82)
|18
|˅1
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-85)
|19
|^2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-86)
|20
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|6
|(-86)
|21
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-87)
|22
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|4
|(-88)
^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen.
= Posisi pembalap sama seperti putaran sebelumnya.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie