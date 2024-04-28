Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Spanyol

Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Spanyo, putaran keempat musim.

Meski gagal menyelesaikan Grand Prix Spanyol, posisi Jorge Martin masih bertahan di puncak klasemen MotoGP 2024.

Namun, pembalap Pramac Racing itu melihat keunggulannya di klasemen menyusut jadi 17 poin dari pemenang balapan Francesco Bagnaia.

Klasemen MotoGP 2024 - Grand Prix Spanyol
Pos PembalapNATTim (Motor)PoinSelisih
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)92 
2^3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)75(-17)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)70(-22)
4˅2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*69(-23)
5˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)63(-29)
6^1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)60(-32)
7˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)59(-33)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)39(-53)
9^3Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)36(-56)
10˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)34(-58)
11^3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)27(-65)
12˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)25(-67)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)23(-69)
14˅3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)22(-70)
15^3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)12(-80)
16=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)12(-80)
17˅2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)10(-82)
18˅1Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-85)
19^2Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-86)
20˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)6(-86)
21˅1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)5(-87)
22=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)4(-88)

^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen. 
= Posisi pembalap sama seperti putaran sebelumnya. 
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions. 
* Rookie

