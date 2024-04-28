Jerez: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix race at Jerez, round 4 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|92
|2
|^3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|75
|(-17)
|3
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|70
|(-22)
|4
|˅2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|69
|(-23)
|5
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|63
|(-29)
|6
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|60
|(-32)
|7
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|59
|(-33)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|39
|(-53)
|9
|^3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|36
|(-56)
|10
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|34
|(-58)
|11
|^3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|27
|(-65)
|12
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|25
|(-67)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|23
|(-69)
|14
|˅3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|22
|(-70)
|15
|^3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|12
|(-80)
|16
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-80)
|17
|˅2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-82)
|18
|˅1
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-85)
|19
|^2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-86)
|20
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|6
|(-86)
|21
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-87)
|22
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|4
|(-88)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie