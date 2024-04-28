Jerez: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 92 2 ^3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 75 (-17) 3 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 70 (-22) 4 ˅2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 69 (-23) 5 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 63 (-29) 6 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 60 (-32) 7 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 59 (-33) 8 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 39 (-53) 9 ^3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 36 (-56) 10 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 34 (-58) 11 ^3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 27 (-65) 12 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 25 (-67) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 23 (-69) 14 ˅3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 22 (-70) 15 ^3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 12 (-80) 16 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 12 (-80) 17 ˅2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-82) 18 ˅1 Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-85) 19 ^2 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-86) 20 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 6 (-86) 21 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-87) 22 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 4 (-88)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie