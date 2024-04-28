Jerez: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix race at Jerez, round 4 of 21.

Jerez: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)92 
2^3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)75(-17)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)70(-22)
4˅2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*69(-23)
5˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)63(-29)
6^1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)60(-32)
7˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)59(-33)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)39(-53)
9^3Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)36(-56)
10˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)34(-58)
11^3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)27(-65)
12˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)25(-67)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)23(-69)
14˅3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)22(-70)
15^3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)12(-80)
16=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)12(-80)
17˅2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)10(-82)
18˅1Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-85)
19^2Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-86)
20˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)6(-86)
21˅1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)5(-87)
22=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)4(-88)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

