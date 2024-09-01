Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Aragon
Pembaruan klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland.
Klasemen MotoGP 2024 - Grand Prix Aragon
|Pos
|Pembalap
|NAT
|Tim (Motor)
|Poin
|Selisih
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|299
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|276
|(-23)
|3
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|229
|(-70)
|4
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|228
|(-71)
|5
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|148
|(-151)
|6
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|145
|(-154)
|7
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|139
|(-160)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|118
|(-181)
|9
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|113
|(-186)
|10
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|104
|(-195)
|11
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|83
|(-216)
|12
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|81
|(-218)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|60
|(-239)
|14
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|53
|(-246)
|15
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|51
|(-248)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|46
|(-253)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|19
|(-280)
|18
|^2
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|17
|(-282)
|19
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|16
|(-283)
|20
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-284)
|21
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|14
|(-285)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-292)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|6
|(-293)
|24
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1
|(-298)
* Rookie
^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen
= Posisi pembalap sama seperti balapan sebelumnya
˅X Pembalap turun X posisi di klasemen