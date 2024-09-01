Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Aragon

Pembaruan klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland.

Pos PembalapNATTim (Motor)PoinSelisih
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)299 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)276(-23)
3^1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)229(-70)
4˅1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)228(-71)
5^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*148(-151)
6^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)145(-154)
7˅2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)139(-160)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)118(-181)
9^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)113(-186)
10˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)104(-195)
11^1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)83(-216)
12˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)81(-218)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)60(-239)
14^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)53(-246)
15˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)51(-248)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)46(-253)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)19(-280)
18^2Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)17(-282)
19˅1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)16(-283)
20^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-284)
21˅2Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)14(-285)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-292)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)6(-293)
24=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-298)

* Rookie

^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen
= Posisi pembalap sama seperti balapan sebelumnya
˅X Pembalap turun X posisi di klasemen
 

 

 

