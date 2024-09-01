Aragon: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after tyre pressure penalties

Updated after Fabio di Giannantonio (7th place in the race), Jack Miller (10th) and Raul Fernandez (16th) receive 16-second post-race penalties for low tyre pressure...

Aragon: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 299 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 276 (-23) 3 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 229 (-70) 4 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 228 (-71) 5 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 148 (-151) 6 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 145 (-154) 7 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 139 (-160) 8 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 119 (-180) 9 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 112 (-187) 10 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 104 (-195) 11 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 83 (-216) 12 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 82 (-217) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 60 (-239) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 51 (-248) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 48 (-251) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 46 (-253) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 20 (-279) 18 ^2 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 18 (-281) 19 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 17 (-282) 20 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 (-284) 21 ˅2 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-284) 22 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-292) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 (-293) 24 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1 (-298)

* Rookie

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

