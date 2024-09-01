Aragon: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after tyre pressure penalties
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix race at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 of 20.
Updated after Fabio di Giannantonio (7th place in the race), Jack Miller (10th) and Raul Fernandez (16th) receive 16-second post-race penalties for low tyre pressure...
|Aragon: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|299
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|276
|(-23)
|3
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|229
|(-70)
|4
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|228
|(-71)
|5
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|148
|(-151)
|6
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|145
|(-154)
|7
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|139
|(-160)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|119
|(-180)
|9
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|112
|(-187)
|10
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|104
|(-195)
|11
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|83
|(-216)
|12
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|82
|(-217)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|60
|(-239)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|51
|(-248)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|48
|(-251)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|46
|(-253)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|(-279)
|18
|^2
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|18
|(-281)
|19
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|17
|(-282)
|20
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-284)
|21
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|15
|(-284)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-292)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|6
|(-293)
|24
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1
|(-298)
* Rookie
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
