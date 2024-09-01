Aragon: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after tyre pressure penalties

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix race at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 of 20.

Francesco Bagnaia, crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP

Updated after Fabio di Giannantonio (7th place in the race), Jack Miller (10th) and Raul Fernandez (16th) receive 16-second post-race penalties for low tyre pressure...

Aragon: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)299 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)276(-23)
3^1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)229(-70)
4˅1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)228(-71)
5^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*148(-151)
6^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)145(-154)
7˅2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)139(-160)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)119(-180)
9^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)112(-187)
10˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)104(-195)
11^1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)83(-216)
12˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)82(-217)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)60(-239)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)51(-248)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)48(-251)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)46(-253)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)20(-279)
18^2Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)18(-281)
19˅1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)17(-282)
20^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-284)
21˅2Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-284)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-292)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)6(-293)
24=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-298)

* Rookie

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

 

 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
30m ago
George Russell takes blame for costly Lap 1 “misjudgement” at Italian GP
George Russell at Monza
George Russell at Monza
F1
News
38m ago
Oscar Piastri takes aim at Lance Stroll for ‘driving like it was his first go-kart race’
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll
MotoGP
News
45m ago
Pedro Acosta happy to be “competitive” at Aragon MotoGP "coming from where we were"
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton questions McLaren for ‘pushing too hard’ and ‘killing their tyres’
Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Alex Marquez “tried to make contact, impossible he didn’t see me”
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen: Both F1 titles “not realistic” | Need to turn Red Bull ‘upside down’
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
Aragon: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after tyre pressure penalties
Francesco Bagnaia, crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin “struggled to keep the concentration” in lonely Aragon MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Zak Brown taunts Red Bull over Adrian Newey: “I bet it would be nice to have him around…”
Zak Brown
Zak Brown