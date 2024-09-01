MotoGP Aragon, Grand Prix: Marc Marquez dominant as Pecco Bagnaia crashes out

The MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix saw Marc Marquez take his first Grand Prix victory in over 1,000 days, and do so in dominant fashion.

Leading from lights-to-flag, Marquez displayed exceptional pace and won in the end by almost five seconds over Jorge Martin.

Martin extended his championship lead to 23 points thanks to his second place, after Francesco Bagnaia crashed out in contact with Alex Marquez, who fell in the same contact.

Bagnaia had been cutting his way through the field after once again spinning his rear tyre off the dirty side of the grid. He was seventh after the start, then sixth after Miguel Oliveira fell, fifth when Franco Morbidelli ran wide, and fourth when he forced Pedro Acosta into a mistake at turn 16.

A few laps were taken then to catch Marques, who ran wide at turn 12, allowing Bagnaia to get ahead into turn 13, but as Bagnaia turned into turn 13 he and Marquez made contact and both fell.

Bagnaia went to the medical centre after the race but no update has yet been published on his condition.

The contact between the two promoted Pedro Acosta to third place, albeit almost 15 seconds behind the winner.

Brad Binder was fourth, and Enea Bastianini recovered to fifth after starting 14th. Franco Morbidelli was sixth, ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Rins, and Jack Miller who rounded out the top 10.

There was also a crash for Fabio Quartararo, and Maverick Vinales also retired.

There were post-race investigations launched against Fabio Di Giannantonio, Jack Miller, and Raul Fernandez for front tyre pressure.