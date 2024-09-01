2024 Aragon MotoGP - Race Results
Race results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|41m 47.082s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+4.789s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+14.904s
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+16.459s
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+18.776s
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+20.549s
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+21.159s
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+24.759s
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+39.420s
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+39.966s
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+40.602s
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+41.782s
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+42.083s
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+43.264s
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+49.735s
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+57.322s
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+52.386s
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|DNF
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|DNF
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|DNF
* Rookie
Marc Marquez completes a dream 2024 Aragon MotoGP by winning his first grand prix in almost three years.
The Gresini rider followed up yesterday’s Sprint victory by again leading from start to finish, in a weekend where he was never headed in the dry.
But there was massive drama behind when team-mate and younger brother Alex Marquez tangled with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia over third place with 6 laps to go.
Bagnaia, recovering from another poor start, had reeled in Marquez, then tried to pass when the Spaniard ran wide into the left-hand Turn 12.
But when the Italian turned across the front of the Gresini rider into the next right-hander, Marquez clipped the back of the red machine, sending the pair bouncing through the gravel.
Worryingly, Bagnaia was caught under the bikes as they tumbled and although he walked away, headed for the Medical Centre. Initial reports suggest no fractures.
The Bagnaia-Alex Marquez incident is under investigation by the FIM Stewards.
That clash not only put KTM rookie Pedro Acosta onto the podium but extended runner-up Jorge Martin's title lead and meant the end of an eight-race run of all-Ducati Sunday podiums.
Dirty overnight rain and an enforced change from the soft to medium rear tyre meant the was 12-seconds slower than the previous 2022 event.
The filthy left side of the grid was also a concern, the factory Ducati team seen in a heated pre-race debate as they starred worryingly at Bagnaia’s third place grid slot.
With good reason.
Bagnaia suffered a repeat of his nightmare Sprint start and slumped to seventh.
That became sixth when Miguel Oliveira lost the front into the final corner of the opening lap, then fifth when Franco Morbidelli ran wide on lap 9 of 23.
Bagnaia - who complained of a front tyre issue after sinking to ninth in the Sprint - passed KTM rookie Pedro Acosta at the midway stage before setting his sights on Alex Marquez…
The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, was completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.
Due to a lack of MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.
Raul Fernandez, Fabio di Giannantonio and Jack Miller are currently under investigation for low tyre pressure in Sunday's race.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.
MotoGP now heads straight to Misano for next weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.