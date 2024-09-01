2024 Aragon MotoGP - Race Results

Race results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
2024 Aragon MotoGP - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)41m 47.082s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+4.789s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+14.904s
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+16.459s
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+18.776s
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+20.549s
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+21.159s
8Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+24.759s
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+39.420s
10Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+39.966s
11Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+40.602s
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+41.782s
13Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+42.083s
14Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+43.264s
15Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+49.735s
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+57.322s
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+52.386s
 Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)DNF
 Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)DNF
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)DNF

 

* Rookie

Marc Marquez completes a dream 2024 Aragon MotoGP by winning his first grand prix in almost three years.

The Gresini rider followed up yesterday’s Sprint victory by again leading from start to finish, in a weekend where he was never headed in the dry.

But there was massive drama behind when team-mate and younger brother Alex Marquez tangled with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia over third place with 6 laps to go.

Bagnaia, recovering from another poor start, had reeled in Marquez, then tried to pass when the Spaniard ran wide into the left-hand Turn 12.

But when the Italian turned across the front of the Gresini rider into the next right-hander, Marquez clipped the back of the red machine, sending the pair bouncing through the gravel.

Worryingly, Bagnaia was caught under the bikes as they tumbled and although he walked away, headed for the Medical Centre. Initial reports suggest no fractures.

The Bagnaia-Alex Marquez incident is under investigation by the FIM Stewards.

That clash not only put KTM rookie Pedro Acosta onto the podium but extended runner-up Jorge Martin's title lead and meant the end of an eight-race run of all-Ducati Sunday podiums.

Dirty overnight rain and an enforced change from the soft to medium rear tyre meant the was 12-seconds slower than the previous 2022 event.

The filthy left side of the grid was also a concern, the factory Ducati team seen in a heated pre-race debate as they starred worryingly at Bagnaia’s third place grid slot.

With good reason.

Bagnaia suffered a repeat of his nightmare Sprint start and slumped to seventh.

That became sixth when Miguel Oliveira lost the front into the final corner of the opening lap, then fifth when Franco Morbidelli ran wide on lap 9 of 23.

Bagnaia - who complained of a front tyre issue after sinking to ninth in the Sprint - passed KTM rookie Pedro Acosta at the midway stage before setting his sights on Alex Marquez…

The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, was completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.

Due to a lack of MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.

Raul Fernandez, Fabio di Giannantonio and Jack Miller are currently under investigation for low tyre pressure in Sunday's race.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

MotoGP now heads straight to Misano for next weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Jake Dixon, Aragon, 2024
Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Lando Norris
Jake Dixon, Aragon, 2024
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez leads Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jose Antonio Rueda, Aragon, 2024
