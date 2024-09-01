2024 Aragon MotoGP - Race Results

* Rookie

Marc Marquez completes a dream 2024 Aragon MotoGP by winning his first grand prix in almost three years.

The Gresini rider followed up yesterday’s Sprint victory by again leading from start to finish, in a weekend where he was never headed in the dry.

But there was massive drama behind when team-mate and younger brother Alex Marquez tangled with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia over third place with 6 laps to go.

Bagnaia, recovering from another poor start, had reeled in Marquez, then tried to pass when the Spaniard ran wide into the left-hand Turn 12.

But when the Italian turned across the front of the Gresini rider into the next right-hander, Marquez clipped the back of the red machine, sending the pair bouncing through the gravel.

Worryingly, Bagnaia was caught under the bikes as they tumbled and although he walked away, headed for the Medical Centre. Initial reports suggest no fractures.

The Bagnaia-Alex Marquez incident is under investigation by the FIM Stewards.

That clash not only put KTM rookie Pedro Acosta onto the podium but extended runner-up Jorge Martin's title lead and meant the end of an eight-race run of all-Ducati Sunday podiums.