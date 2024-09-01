Pecco Bagnaia trapped under Alex Marquez’s bike as he crashes out at Aragon

Francesco Bagnaia was briefly trapped under Alex Marquez’s Ducati as he crashed out of the Aragon MotoGP.

Bagnaia and Marquez gestured angrily at each other in the gravel afterwards - but, at first glance, had avoided major injury.

Marquez went wide, with six laps remaining, defending third position.

Bagnaia, from fourth position, tried to overtake him.

The back of Bagnaia's Ducati was seemingly stuck to the front of Marquez's.

Both bikes were interlocked as they slid off track.

For several seconds, Bagnaia was stuck underneath Marquez's Ducati as they were sliding.

But he rose up to gesture at Marquez, suggesting he was okay.

He walked away with the leathers torn and scuffed on his arm, but perhaps fortunate that the damage wasn't worse.

Bagnaia went to the medical centre to be checked over.

Within 30 minutes of their incident, both Bagnaia and Marquez were spotted walking around the paddock, out of their leathers, and looking unhurt.

The incident is being investigated by stewards.

Reigning MotoGP champion Bagnaia entered Sunday trailing championship leader Jorge Martin by three points.

But Martin's P2 on Sunday in the Aragon MotoGP means he now leads the championship by 13 points.

The race was won by Marc Marquez.