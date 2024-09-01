Maverick Vinales last: “It felt like I was going to crash on every corner”

Maverick Vinales: “It felt like I was going to crash on every corner... It was like riding in the wet.”

Maverick Vinales, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Aragon MotoGP

Maverick Vinales may have avoided the fate of Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaro, down and out at Turn 1 of the Aragon MotoGP Sprint. 

But the COTA winner was also left pointless after crossing the finish line in a distant 19th and last.

Vinales was 37.642s behind race winner Marc Marquez over the 11-laps, meaning he lost an average of 3.422s per lap to the Gresini Ducati rider.

The Spaniard later described the low grip conditions as ‘like riding in the wet’ on his RS-GP.

“It felt like I was going to crash on every corner and I couldn't lean all the way into the turns,” Vinales said. “We need to figure out what changed from Friday.

“The track conditions obviously changed and there wasn't much grip, but I don't understand why the tyres didn't work as they should have. 

"It was like riding in the wet.”

Espargaro and Vinales began the weekend in second and third, behind only Marquez, during Friday practice.

But when the ‘dirty’ rain arrived overnight, it washed away their hopes.

“The dirty track and the extremely low traction demonstrated how our bike is still too dependent on grip conditions,” said Aprilia technical director Romano Albesiano.

“We did demonstrate outstanding speed in practice, but with precarious grip conditions, we struggled.”

Trackhouse rider Miguel Oliveira finished as the only Aprilia in the top ten, in fifth, but was still some 11.7s behind Marquez.

“Oliveira had the best performance, managing to adapt well and interpret track conditions,” Albesiano added.

But he warned: “The long [Sunday] race will likely be difficult, since rain is forecast which will make the track even dirtier.”

Rain duly arrived to soak the new Aragon asphalt ahead of Sunday warm-up, bringing more dirt.

The track then dried, but all riders will also need to switch from the soft to medium compound rear tyre for the 22-lap grand prix.

Read More

Latest News

F1
9m ago
2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
23m ago
Spanish bank sponsor to end "$60m" deal with Ferrari when Carlos Sainz exits
Ferrari
Ferrari
Moto2
Results
43m ago
2024 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results
Jake Dixon, Aragon, 2024
Jake Dixon, Aragon, 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
1h ago
Aragon MotoGP: Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES
Marc Marquez leads Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez leads Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand…
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix - Race Results
Jose Antonio Rueda, Aragon, 2024
Jose Antonio Rueda, Aragon, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin fastest as Marc Marquez sits out wet Aragon MotoGP warm-up
Track cleaning on a wet Aragon track
Track cleaning on a wet Aragon track
MotoGP
Results
4h ago
2024 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
4h ago
George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli “shootout” tipped to partner Max Verstappen
George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Aleix Espargaro crashes out of Aragon sprint: “Not right, half the grid dirty”
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro