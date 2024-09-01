Jorge Martin fastest as Marc Marquez sits out wet Aragon MotoGP warm-up

A wet Aragon warm-up denies MotoGP riders of dry track time ahead of this afternoon's grand prix.

Track cleaning on a wet Aragon track
Track cleaning on a wet Aragon track

Morning warm-up saw Marc Marquez missing from the top of the Aragon MotoGP timesheets for the first time this weekend.

Instead, the Sprint winner was 22nd and last, without even a credited lap time.

But the reason was obvious: Overnight rain had soaked the track and, with the sun already shining and dry track expected for this afternoon’s grand prix, the Gresini Ducati rider elected not to take any risks.

Jorge Martin, who regained the title leader from Francesco Bagnaia by two points with second to Marquez on Saturday, was fastest in the wet by 0.192s from the KTMs of Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez.

Enea Bastianini and factory Ducati team-mate Bagnaia completed the top five.

After several riders criticised the filthy starting grid on Saturday, track cleaning (pictured) took place with a special practice start period on the grid also added to the end of warm-up.

Bagnaia, among those to get massive wheelspin off the line in the Sprint before struggling to ninth with a front tyre issue, was unable to engage his front holeshot device during this morning’s practice starts.

The Ducati team were also seen trying to wave Bagnaia to do the practice starts from his third place on the grid. But Bagnaia’s options were limited since riders must wait their turn behind those already stationary, for safety reasons.

Just as on Friday night, the rain will bring more dirt onto the circuit and reduce grip levels in the dry.

That also plays into Marquez’s hands, having warned yesterday that Martin and Bagnaia would close the gap if the track improved and grip levels continued to increase on Sunday.

But the opposite has now happened.

As an illustration of how much grip levels on the new asphalt drop after rain, Marquez set a record 1m 45.801s in Friday practice. But his Saturday pole time was only 1m 46.766s and his fastest Sprint lap a 1m 47.284s.

A dirty track - some riders were seen wiping spots of mud from their visor during warm-up - also makes the front tyre suffer more.

A new unknown will come in the form of the rear tyre.

The soft, used by all riders in the Sprint, has been removed from today's race due to blistering, meaning everyone will now have to switch to the medium.

Marquez, starting from pole on the cleaner side of the track, didn’t bother with the wet practice starts.

Read More

Latest News

Moto3
Results
7m ago
2024 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix - Race Results
Jose Antonio Rueda, Aragon, 2024
Jose Antonio Rueda, Aragon, 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
17m ago
Maverick Vinales last: “It felt like I was going to crash on every corner”
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin fastest as Marc Marquez sits out wet Aragon MotoGP warm-up
Track cleaning on a wet Aragon track
Track cleaning on a wet Aragon track
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli “shootout” tipped to partner Max Verstappen
George Russell
George Russell

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro crashes out of Aragon sprint: “Not right, half the grid dirty”
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes hint at key opportunity for Lewis Hamilton in today’s F1 Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton's stark admission: “I am just not very good at qualifying”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
4h ago
KTM’s Brad Binder reveals what went wrong in terrible start to Aragon sprint
Brad Binder
Brad Binder