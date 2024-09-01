2024 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results

Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 2'2.388s 5/5 337k 2 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.192s 5/5 332k 3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.953s 4/5 323k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.962s 5/5 335k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.115s 5/5 333k 6 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.548s 5/5 331k 7 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.571s 5/5 328k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.777s 5/5 333k 9 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.796s 5/5 329k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.877s 4/5 328k 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.124s 5/5 333k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.165s 4/5 330k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +2.570s 4/5 323k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +2.591s 5/5 326k 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.696s 5/5 327k 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +3.289s 4/5 326k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +3.633s 4/5 328k 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.634s 4/5 331k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +4.360s 4/5 326k 20 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +6.555s 5/5 326k 21 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +6.621s 2/3 332k 22 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) No Time 0/0 0

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin leads a wet Sunday morning warm-up at the Aragon MotoGP.

With the sun shining and weather forecasts predicting a dry race, Sprint winner Marc Marquez did only an out-lap to check his wet set-up before parking in the pits.

The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.

Due to a lack of MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin has expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.

However, due to signs of blistering on the soft rear in the Sprint, it will not be an option for the grand prix.