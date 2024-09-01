2024 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|2'2.388s
|5/5
|337k
|2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.192s
|5/5
|332k
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.953s
|4/5
|323k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.962s
|5/5
|335k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.115s
|5/5
|333k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.548s
|5/5
|331k
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.571s
|5/5
|328k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.777s
|5/5
|333k
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.796s
|5/5
|329k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.877s
|4/5
|328k
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+2.124s
|5/5
|333k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.165s
|4/5
|330k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+2.570s
|4/5
|323k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+2.591s
|5/5
|326k
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.696s
|5/5
|327k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+3.289s
|4/5
|326k
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+3.633s
|4/5
|328k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.634s
|4/5
|331k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+4.360s
|4/5
|326k
|20
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+6.555s
|5/5
|326k
|21
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+6.621s
|2/3
|332k
|22
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|No Time
|0/0
|0
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 45.801s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)
MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin leads a wet Sunday morning warm-up at the Aragon MotoGP.
With the sun shining and weather forecasts predicting a dry race, Sprint winner Marc Marquez did only an out-lap to check his wet set-up before parking in the pits.
The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.
Due to a lack of MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin has expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.
However, due to signs of blistering on the soft rear in the Sprint, it will not be an option for the grand prix.