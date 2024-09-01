2024 Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Aragon MotoGP - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)2'2.388s5/5337k
2Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.192s5/5332k
3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.953s4/5323k
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.962s5/5335k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.115s5/5333k
6Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.548s5/5331k
7Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.571s5/5328k
8Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.777s5/5333k
9Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.796s5/5329k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.877s4/5328k
11Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.124s5/5333k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.165s4/5330k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+2.570s4/5323k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+2.591s5/5326k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.696s5/5327k
16Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+3.289s4/5326k
17Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+3.633s4/5328k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.634s4/5331k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+4.360s4/5326k
20Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+6.555s5/5326k
21Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+6.621s2/3332k
22Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)No Time0/00

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin leads a wet Sunday morning warm-up at the Aragon MotoGP.

With the sun shining and weather forecasts predicting a dry race, Sprint winner Marc Marquez did only an out-lap to check his wet set-up before parking in the pits.

The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.

Due to a lack of MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin has expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.

However, due to signs of blistering on the soft rear in the Sprint, it will not be an option for the grand prix.

