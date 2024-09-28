Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Sprint Race Grand Prix Indonesia

Pembaruan klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Sprint Race Grand Prix Indonesia hari Sabtu di Sirkuit Mandalika.

Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Pedro Acosta, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Klasemen MotoGP 2024 - Sprint Race MotoGP Indonesia

Pos PembalapNATTim (Motor)PoinSelisih
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)341 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)329(-12)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)291(-50)
4=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)288(-53)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)165(-176)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*161(-180)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)152(-189)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)127(-214)
9^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)122(-219)
10˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)121(-220)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)114(-227)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)107(-234)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)73(-268)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-270)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)58(-283)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)49(-292)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)24(-317)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)21(-320)
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-321)
20=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)20(-321)
21=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-326)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-329)
23=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-334)
24=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-336)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-339)

Nama yang dicetak tebal = Secara matematis masih dalam perebutan gelar
^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen.
= Pembalap memiliki posisi kejuaraan yang sama seperti balapan sebelumnya.
˅X Pembalap turun X posisi di klasemen.
* Rookie

