Indonesian Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 341 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 329 (-12) 3 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 291 (-50) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 288 (-53) 5 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 165 (-176) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 161 (-180) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 152 (-189) 8 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 127 (-214) 9 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 122 (-219) 10 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 121 (-220) 11 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 114 (-227) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 107 (-234) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 73 (-268) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-270) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 58 (-283) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 49 (-292) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 24 (-317) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 (-320) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-321) 20 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 20 (-321) 21 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 (-326) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-329) 23 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-334) 24 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-336) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-339)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

