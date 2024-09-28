Indonesian Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Indonesian Sprint race at Mandalika, round 15 of 20.
Indonesian Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|341
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|329
|(-12)
|3
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|291
|(-50)
|4
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|288
|(-53)
|5
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|165
|(-176)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|161
|(-180)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|152
|(-189)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|127
|(-214)
|9
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|122
|(-219)
|10
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|121
|(-220)
|11
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|114
|(-227)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|107
|(-234)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|73
|(-268)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|71
|(-270)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|58
|(-283)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|49
|(-292)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|24
|(-317)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-320)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|(-321)
|20
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|(-321)
|21
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-326)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-329)
|23
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-334)
|24
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-336)
|25
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-339)
Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie