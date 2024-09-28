Indonesian Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Indonesian Sprint race at Mandalika, round 15 of 20.

Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Pedro Acosta, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Pedro Acosta, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)341 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)329(-12)
3=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)291(-50)
4=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)288(-53)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)165(-176)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*161(-180)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)152(-189)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)127(-214)
9^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)122(-219)
10˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)121(-220)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)114(-227)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)107(-234)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)73(-268)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-270)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)58(-283)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)49(-292)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)24(-317)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)21(-320)
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-321)
20=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)20(-321)
21=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-326)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-329)
23=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-334)
24=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-336)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-339)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

