2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)19m 41.354s
2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.107s
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.701s
4Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+3.072s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+5.967s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+6.210s
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+6.664s
8Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+6.938s
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+7.706s
10Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+9.104s
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.618s
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+9.843s
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.118s
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+12.418s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.579s
16Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+12.952s
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+13.351s
18Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+15.496s
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+21.895s
 Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia has halved Jorge Martin’s title lead after victory in the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint race was combined with a first-lap fall for the Pramac rider.

Half a second clear in qualifying, Martin held the early lead over Bagnaia - who made swift progress from the second row - but threw a golden chance away by sliding off at Turn 16.

Reigning champion Bagnaia was lucky not to be wiped out when good friend Marco Bezzecchi got out of shape under braking and ran wide at mid-distance of the 13 laps.

That left a lead group of Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini.

Emilia Romagna winner Bastianini, fast all weekend, got the better of Marquez on the penultimate lap but ran out of time to close down the 0.8s gap to team-mate Bagnaia.

Rejoining seven seconds down in last place, Martin rode to tenth, meaning he just missing out on the final point. The Spaniard walked straight out of the Pramac Ducati garage.

12th on the grid after two qualifying falls, Marc Marquez gained seven places at the start. The Gresini rider then continued his early charge to take third behind Bagnaia and fellow GP23 rider Bezzecchi after a handful of laps.

The only KTM starting in the top 15, front-row qualifier Pedro Acosta spent much of the race defending against Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, the top Honda of Johann Zarco and Fabio di Giannantonio.

However, Morbidelli burst through to lead that group and claim fifth place.

Starting a season-best sixth, Fabio Quartararo lost ground in some hard battles and finished 12th.

All riders picked the soft rear tyre. Most chose the hard front with Bezzecchi (2nd on grid) and Quartararo (6th) among those to opt for the soft front.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in a Friday morning highside, caused by a traction control malfunction.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

