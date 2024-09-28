2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Sprint Race Results

Francesco Bagnaia has halved Jorge Martin’s title lead after victory in the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint race was combined with a first-lap fall for the Pramac rider.

Half a second clear in qualifying, Martin held the early lead over Bagnaia - who made swift progress from the second row - but threw a golden chance away by sliding off at Turn 16.

Reigning champion Bagnaia was lucky not to be wiped out when good friend Marco Bezzecchi got out of shape under braking and ran wide at mid-distance of the 13 laps.

That left a lead group of Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini.

Emilia Romagna winner Bastianini, fast all weekend, got the better of Marquez on the penultimate lap but ran out of time to close down the 0.8s gap to team-mate Bagnaia.

Rejoining seven seconds down in last place, Martin rode to tenth, meaning he just missing out on the final point. The Spaniard walked straight out of the Pramac Ducati garage.

12th on the grid after two qualifying falls, Marc Marquez gained seven places at the start. The Gresini rider then continued his early charge to take third behind Bagnaia and fellow GP23 rider Bezzecchi after a handful of laps.

The only KTM starting in the top 15, front-row qualifier Pedro Acosta spent much of the race defending against Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, the top Honda of Johann Zarco and Fabio di Giannantonio.

However, Morbidelli burst through to lead that group and claim fifth place.

Starting a season-best sixth, Fabio Quartararo lost ground in some hard battles and finished 12th.

All riders picked the soft rear tyre. Most chose the hard front with Bezzecchi (2nd on grid) and Quartararo (6th) among those to opt for the soft front.